HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - League Data, the CIO and technology partner for Atlantic credit unions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Griffin as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chad's appointment accentuates League Data's dedication to working towards the digital transformation of credit unions to modernize the banking experience for members.

Chad has worked with League Data since 2017; first serving as the Chief Information Officer and recently as the Interim CEO. His leadership style maintains stability and momentum during a critical period of change.

"Our focus will be advancing digital transformation within the credit union ecosystem." Chad Griffin, CEO, League Data Post this

"We are grateful for Chad's commitment towards League Data over the years. His leadership and dedication have been invaluable during this time, and the Board has full confidence in his ability to lead League Data into the future. We look forward to working with Chad as he continues to drive the company's vision forward," said Alfred Arsenault, CEO at Provincial Credit Union & Chair of the Board, League Data.

Chad has more than 25 years of experience in technology, leadership, consulting, and entrepreneurship. He has successfully navigated organizational challenges, driving key initiatives like IP commercialization, team development, and large-scale transformation. Chad's career includes leadership roles at Deloitte Digital, Adeptio, and SwiftRadius.

"I am honored to lead League Data as the Chief Executive Officer. I would like to thank the board for their trust in me to drive the organization's growth. My focus will be working towards advancing digital and whole-system transformation, strengthening team capabilities, and fostering collaboration within the credit union ecosystem. This will help ensure League Data continues to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions," said Chad Griffin, Chief Executive Officer, League Data.

Currently, League Data is undergoing a critical mission to migrate the Atlantic Credit Union System to the Mambu cloud-based banking platform, which will be more responsive to and enhance the member experience. To date, the migration of 14 credit unions has successfully been completed.

About League Data

As Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic Credit Union System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. www.leaguedata.ca

