HALIFAX, NS, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - League Data , the centralized CIO and technology partner for Atlantic credit unions is delighted to announce that it is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. This 50-year journey is filled with milestones including the core banking modernization for 29 credit unions to enhance the everyday banking experience for their members.

Since 1975, League Data has been at the forefront of financial technology, working in alignment with regional and national credit union initiatives to drive member growth and system efficiency. In its early days, League Data rapidly earned a reputation for innovation—from pioneering the introduction of computers for Atlantic credit unions to installing the first ATM in the Atlantic Credit Union System in 1990.

"I am proud to lead an organization which is committed to creating a positive social impact in the Atlantic region of Canada by providing credit unions with cutting-edge and mission critical technology solutions for everyday banking. Our journey over the last five decades is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and trust. We are excited about the future as we continue to evolve with the needs of our credit union partners," said Chad Griffin, CEO of League Data.

Driven by meeting the needs of their customers, League Data evolved its business model from an in-house provider to an aggregator—delivering greater value, scale, and expertise to credit unions. League Data's growth as a financial technology leader included being the first organization to introduce mobile banking apps for credit unions in the Atlantic provinces.

"For 50 years, League Data has played a vital role in strengthening the credit union system through knowledge, experience, and customer-centric approach for credit unions. This anniversary is not just a look back—it's a launchpad for the future as we continue to empower credit unions with innovative solutions that put members first," said Alfred Arsenault, CEO at Provincial Credit Union & Chair of the Board, League Data.

A major factor in League Data's success and longevity is built on the strength of employees' shared, cooperative values and customer focus that contribute to both individual and collective growth.

"Our culture is shaped by transparency, reliability, unity, support, and transformation—values we created together and live every day. We're proud of how our people-first approach has built a strong team that drives shared success for our credit union owners and partners," said Marsha Roul, People and Culture Business Partner, League Data.

Today, League Data has 30 strategic partners providing expertise in specialized areas of banking. These strong partnerships allow the organization to continually drive innovation and adapt to the evolving needs of credit unions, now and in the future.

As the centralized Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic Credit Union System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. Visit www.leaguedata.ca

