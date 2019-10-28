League, Cleveland Clinic Collaborate to Make Employees Healthier Across North America

Enterprises will bring together technology and clinical excellence; Cleveland Clinic to act as League's Chief Medical Director

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- League Inc. and Cleveland Clinic are collaborating to offer employees across North America a more proactive and impactful healthcare experience, by leveraging League's health benefits experience (HBX™) technology and Cleveland Clinic's extensive clinical expertise to improve health outcomes.

League, North America's leading enterprise health operating system, provides a single access hub for employees to understand and engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. Cleveland Clinic, consistently named one of America's best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, will serve as League's Chief Medical Director, providing medical oversight, content and advisory support.

"Healthcare is a complex ecosystem and, even though our workforce is more connected than ever, utilization of healthcare benefits continues to be challenging, overwhelming and fragmented," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "We know first-hand that people need more intuitive, personalized solutions that will actually work to improve their health. By combining our best-in-class platform with Cleveland Clinic's medical proficiency, we can provide members and customers with a digital front door to healthcare where quality and technology work hand-in-hand to improve individual outcomes — a goal we ultimately both share."

As Chief Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic's management and clinical experts will provide strategic guidance for League's health programs and profile, to better personalize members' experience and identify health risks. Cleveland Clinic will work with League to provide customers with tools that can improve their health benefits return-on-investment, with the aim of improving the overall health and wellbeing of their employees.

"League is working with some of the most forward-thinking enterprise companies, who are dedicated to improving employees' health," said Bill Peacock, Cleveland Clinic's Chief of Operations. "By tapping into these employers with our collaborative efforts, we have a real opportunity to change the way that people interact with health information, benefits and services."

As one of the leading non-for-profit and academic medical institutions in the world, Cleveland Clinic is at the forefront of medicine, medical research and healthcare innovation. The Medical Director program was developed in Canada for companies and is supported by Cleveland Clinic Canada's experienced leadership team, which includes Mike Kessel, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada, who will oversee the collaboration.

Kessel added, "In bringing together the best in technology and best in patient care, this collaboration creates an unparalleled opportunity to improve the lives of more people. We're looking forward to working with League as their Chief Medical Director."

League's mission is to provide an end-to-end experience that delivers higher engagement and education to employees about their benefits, with an ultimate goal to drive better health outcomes. League's HBX™ platform provides a front door to healthcare, allowing forward thinking employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics to deliver personalized health recommendations that actively support employees' health and wellness through a single access hub.

About League:

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBX™. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs. For more information on HBX and how League is providing companies an enhanced employee experience, click here .

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic's health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org .

