League Announces Michael Lewis as Keynote Speaker for Annual Conference, League Connect 2025

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - League, the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, today announced that renowned author Michael Lewis will deliver the closing keynote address at League Connect 2025.

Established in 2022, League Connect is an annual gathering that brings together multidisciplinary experts in healthcare, technology, and consumer experience (CX) to drive change and solve the CX challenge in healthcare. Comprised of both an in-person conference in March and a virtual event in May, League Connect aims to equip healthcare leaders with actionable strategies to become the drivers of CX transformation in their organizations.

Financial journalist and New York Times best- selling author Michael Lewis has published many books on subjects ranging from politics to Wall Street. Lewis' newest #1 New York Times bestselling book Going Infinite tells the story of FTX's collapse and the enigmatic founder at its center, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Two of his most popular releases, The Big Short and Boomerang, are narratives set in the global financial crisis. The Big Short was made into an Oscar-winning film directed by Adam McKay. His other works include The New New Thing, about Silicon Valley during the Internet boom; Coach, about the transformative powers of his own high school baseball coach; and Liar's Poker, a Wall Street story based in part on his own experience working as a bond salesman for Salomon Brothers.

"CX transformation requires a compelling vision. But storytelling is the most effective way to communicate that vision and inspire others to join your cause," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "Michael Lewis, a true master of narrative, will equip League Connect 2025 attendees with the tools to craft that story, inspiring the collective action needed for CX success."

The conference will also feature David Holmberg, President and CEO of Highmark Health, as the industry keynote speaker. Highmark Health is one of America's largest Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers and a growing regional hospital and physician network. The company is renowned for its commitment to CX, and Holmberg has been instrumental in leading investments to create a better-connected ecosystem for health, coverage and care. In 2022, Highmark Health launched My Highmark, a first-of-its-kind health platform providing seamless care navigation, shared care plans, virtual and digital health, simplified bill payment, and cost transparency to Highmark's 7 million members.

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, reaching more than 20 million people around the world. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement, deeply personalized healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised $220 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, XO Health, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

