League Adds Over 100 New Partners to its Ecosystem

New partners strengthen League's leading enterprise health OS

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- League Inc. , North America's leading enterprise health OS, today announced the expansion of its Marketplace, onboarding over 100 providers that help fulfill the company's mission to build healthier workplaces. As competition for talent increases, offering simple, impactful health benefits is critical to attracting and retaining employees. To help employers offer rich content and products available on-demand that support a healthy lifestyle for their employees.

League's Marketplace, used by forward-thinking employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, already boasts more than 1,000 curated partners who go through a stringent vetting process. Its newest merchants will offer members additional services that complement and inspire healthy lifestyles, by helping support their physical, mental, nutritional, family and financial goals.

The new additions to the ecosystem include:

Classpass - an app providing access to health and fitness classes at over 20,000 fitness studios and gyms around the world via monthly membership.

- an app providing access to health and fitness classes at over 20,000 fitness studios and gyms around the world via monthly membership. Garmin - a GPS navigation and wearable technology company for diverse markets, including fitness, outdoor recreation, tracking and mobile apps.

- a GPS navigation and wearable technology company for diverse markets, including fitness, outdoor recreation, tracking and mobile apps. Wealthsimple - an investing platform helping members take control of their finances.

- an investing platform helping members take control of their finances. Modern Fertility (US only) - an at-home hormone test kit to help members understand their fertility landscape.

(US only) - an at-home hormone test kit to help members understand their fertility landscape. Livekick - inclusive and customized personalized fitness and yoga training experiences.

" Ninety-two percent of employees say that benefits are important to their overall experience at work, and progressive businesses have an opportunity to step up and address this need by putting health benefits at the center of their employee experience strategy," said League CEO Michael Serbnis. "The consumer narrative around health is increasingly focusing on prevention and holistic care; employee benefits must not only reflect that in the needs they address, but also offer the seamless, digitized experience that employees are accustomed to in other parts of their lives."

You can explore the League Marketplace in full here . New partners looking to join the Marketplace can email marketplace@league.com to learn more and sign up.

About League

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBXTM. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

Media Contact

Bateman Group on behalf of League

Danny Casarella

league@bateman-group.com

347-599-9631

SOURCE League Inc.

Related Links

http://www.league.com

