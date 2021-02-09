Leading Property Management System Partners with RESAAS to Become First to Bring Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Vacation Rental Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has partnered with LMPM, a leading Property Management System, to bring rapid COVID-19 tests to the Vacation Rental Industry.

LMPM is a cloud-based, mobile-first enterprise Property Management System (PMS).

LMPM is fully integrated with HomeAway/Vrbo, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Booking.com (NASDAQ: BKNG), Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) & Google (NASDAQ: GOOG).

COVID-19 Rapid Tests will be supplied by RESAAS for Property Managers to purchase.

The Rapid Tests are FDA authorized, and present results in 8 minutes.

"RESAAS has become the single biggest SaaS Platform for the Real Estate Industry. Adding the ability to buy FDA Authorized COVID-19 Rapid Tests is a fantastic addition to RESAAS' toolkit it offers real estate professionals," said Adrian Barrett, CEO of LMPM. "RESAAS informed us that many Property Managers have purchased rapid test kits directly. LMPM is delighted that it can now offer these kits through RESAAS to the Vacation Rental industry. Being able to offer high-end testing, especially for high-end clients, is a major win for all parties."

LMPM will educate, market and promote the COVID-19 Rapid Tests to their network of Property Managers and Vacation Rental Companies across the United States.

"RESAAS is proud to continue our commitment to enabling all areas of real estate to return to business responsibly," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "LMPM has developed a best-in-class Property Management System, with a fast-growing following in the Vacation Rental industry. Together, LMPM and RESAAS now offers a solution to enable Property Managers to work with their staff and clients using new safety protocols."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

