Leading Consumer Brands to Speak at Nulogy's Virtual 2021 xChange Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of collaborative supply chain solutions, today announced the full speaker line-up for the 2021 Nulogy xChange conference, a free industry event which will be held virtually October 19-21 from 12-3 p.m. EDT each day. The event will bring together contract packagers, contract manufacturers, third-party logistics providers, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand leaders for networking opportunities, and to discuss the adoption and benefits of digital transformation.

This year's Nulogy conference theme, "Gateway to Growth Through the External Supply Chain," calls attention to the necessity of digital transformation to adapt to the volatility and speed of today's consumer market. In the wake of disruptions stemming from COVID-19, FMCG brands and their supply chain communities will need new technologies and strategies to manage market volatility as well as capitalize on consumer demand surges. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear industry experts' perspectives on today's increasingly complex supply chain environment, and connect with their peers to learn how they are preparing for the future.

The speaker line-up for Nulogy xChange 2021 includes:

Nicole Barrick - Director, Global Manufacturing Services, Church & Dwight

- Director, Global Manufacturing Services, Church & Dwight Karin Bursa - Host, TekTok Podcast, and 2020 Supply Chain Pro to Know of the Year

Dr. Elouise Epstein - Partner, Kearney , and Author

- Partner, , and Author Kim Faulkner - VP, Global Demand, Systems & eCommerce Supply Chain, Colgate-Palmolive

- VP, Global Demand, Systems & eCommerce Supply Chain, Colgate-Palmolive Charles Liu - COO (former), Casper

- COO (former), Casper David Warrick - General Manager, Global Supply Chain, Microsoft

"We are excited to bring Nulogy xChange back for another year, during an especially complex and disruptive period for our industry," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "For this year's xChange, we are excited to give FMCG brands and contract suppliers alike the opportunity to speak, connect, and share best practices for leveraging digital tools to navigate this new landscape. We look forward to channeling the energy from xChange into tangible solutions that will pave the way for stronger business growth and more robust supply chains—in 2022 and beyond."

Featured partners for Nulogy xChange 2021 include The Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers (CPA), ShipHero, Snowflake, and Vantree.

To learn more about Nulogy xChange or to register, please visit the xChange website .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of collaborative supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract manufacturing and co-packing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software platform allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

