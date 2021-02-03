Leading Canadian Pension Plans Repositioning Asset Allocations, Increasing In-House Asset Management According to New Research from CIBC Mellon

The first instalment of the research, "Investment Strategy: What will life look like after COVID-19?" highlights how Canadian pension funds are preparing increase the portion of assets and investment activities managed in-house to 28% from 22%. In particular, real estate (58%) and equities (48%) are the asset classes where the largest portion of pension funds are planning to increase in-house management over the next 12 to 24 months. That said, the survey also confirms that Canadian pension funds continue to see significant value in leveraging external managers to deliver returns across key asset classes.

"Many Canadian pension funds take a nuanced approach to asset management. Where appropriate, they operate with in-house teams and this appears to be increasing," said Alistair Almeida, Segment Lead Asset Owners, CIBC Mellon. "Elsewhere, they are pursuing partnerships and collaborations, as well as full-scale outsourcing arrangements. There is no one-size-fits-all arrangement."

"As the Canadian investment industry works through the market turbulence, early indications are that investors may see this as an inflection point to secure increased transparency," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "From gathering information to assist in various risk and performance scenarios, to launching separately-managed accounts with trusted asset managers, initial feedback is that investors are keen to further the gains they have made in enhancing control in recent years."

Additional findings include:

Pension funds have significant plans to alter the mix of their portfolio. Notably, 86% of funds expect to reduce their exposure to infrastructure over the next 12 to 24 months.

The asset class most likely to see a rise in allocations is private equity, where 90% of respondents say they intend to increase allocations over the next year. Almost half of funds (42%) expect to raise their exposures to real estate.

Almost nine in 10 pension funds (86%) expect to invest more in fixed-income assets in the short term. However, not all funds are taking a defensive stance: 36% plan to increase their allocations to equities, almost twice as many as plan to trim allocations, while 20% anticipate a reduction in the size of their cash holdings.

The survey of 50 leading Canadian pension managers was completed in 2020. Half of respondents had between C$600m and $1.2B under management, and half had more than $1.2B under management.

