MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - La Caisse and CDPQ Infra announce the appointment of Daniel Farina as President and CEO and member on the subsidiary's Board of Directors. Mr. Farina's term will begin on January 1, 2026. He joined CDPQ Infra in 2019 and was appointed General Manager in September 2023. In this role, he continues to be responsible for providing overall leadership for the organization's activities.

Jean-Marc Arbaud will step down from his position on December 31, 2025, as he enters retirement after leading the organization for ten years. He will join CDPQ Infra's Board of Directors as a non-executive director.

Jean-Marc Arbaud's retirement

Over the past decade, Jean-Marc Arbaud's leadership and know-how have enabled the foundation and growth of CDPQ Infra into the strong, internationally recognized organization it is today. During his tenure, he oversaw the design, planning and execution of the REM, the longest automated light rail line in the world, delivered at the most competitive cost, developed during an unprecedented historical period.

Under his leadership, CDPQ Infra was also tasked with implementing a new tramway project, TramCité, in Québec City, following the submission of the Plan CITÉ report on mobility planning in the region. Additionally, after a global call for tenders, CDPQ Infra, leader of the Cadence group, was selected by the federal authority Alto to ensure the planning and realization of a high-speed rail network between Québec City and Toronto.

"I've often said that without Jean-Marc Arbaud, the REM would not exist. Today, I'd like to add that without his vision and tremendous work over the past ten years, CDPQ Infra would not be the reference it is today in planning and delivering major infrastructure projects. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Jean-Marc for his remarkable legacy at La Caisse and for agreeing to remain with us until the end of the year and beyond as a member of our subsidiary's Board of Directors. At the same time, I congratulate Daniel Farina on his appointment as President and CEO of CDPQ Infra and thank him for his commitment to the organization's growth and success in the years to come," said Charles Emond, President and CEO of La Caisse.

Appointment of Daniel Farina

M. Farina brings over 25 years of experience in managing and structuring major infrastructure projects worldwide. He has played a central role in large-scale transactions in the healthcare and energy sectors, as well as highway and rail transportation. With exceptional international experience, he has held engineering, management, and executive roles on infrastructure projects in Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. His broad experience has enabled him to lead teams responsible for research, management, contracting and development of various infrastructure projects.

Before joining CDPQ Infra in 2019, Mr. Farina worked for the OHLA Group, including as director responsible for the new Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) project.

"We are delighted to confirm Daniel Farina's appointment as CDPQ Infra's President and CEO starting in the new year. Since joining the organization, Daniel has proven outstanding leadership, remarkable experience and expertise in managing major projects, and a strong understanding of infrastructure both in Québec and internationally. Since 2023, he has played a decisive role as General Manager, particularly in attracting leading international industry players to Québec. We are pleased to have him lead the organization into a new chapter with the TramCité and Alto high-speed rail projects," stated Emanuel Jaclot, Chair of the Board of CDPQ Infra.

