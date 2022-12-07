LCBO Welcomes Campfire Circle into its Children's Charities 2022 Holiday Campaign

Donations can be made at point of purchase at LCBO stores across Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) is honoured to join the list of children's charities supported by the LCBO's annual holiday campaign. From November 29 to December 31, LCBO customers can choose to donate $2, $5 or $10 with their purchase at LCBO stores across Ontario during the "Give a Gift That Makes a Difference" fundraising campaign.

This season, Campfire Circle is featured as a LCBO charity beneficiary alongside Ontario's four children's hospitals: Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation, Children's Health Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation and SickKids Foundation.

"We are proud to be recognized among Ontario's top children's charities," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "As we work alongside our paediatric health-care partners, Campfire Circle plays a key role in bringing joy and laughter to kids affected by cancer or serious illness, providing playful and interactive activities right at their bedside in hospital. Our camp-inspired programs help kids to just be kids, improving their social, mental and emotional wellbeing."

To support hospitals, Campfire Circle's in-hospital programs help restore a sense of joy and normalcy to children and families. Whether playing board games, teaching the ukulele or offering some winter cheer, Campfire Circle's in-hospital team provides enriching experiences that promote belonging and connectedness, perseverance and resilience, and hope and optimism for the future.

In addition to its year-round in-hospital programs, Campfire Circle offers community-based programming across Ontario, as well as two overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford that are equipped to support campers affected by cancer, even while they are on active treatment. All Campfire Circle programs are offered at no cost to families through the generous support of donors.

LCBO customer donations to Campfire Circle will help the organization reach more than 3,000 kids and families across Ontario.

To learn more about Campfire Circle, visit www.campfirecircle.org.

About Campfire Circle:

Since 1983, Campfire Circle has provided healing through happiness by providing camp-inspired programs to kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness. Programs are delivered in hospitals across Ontario, at community events and at overnight camp. At no cost to families, these programs help improve overall wellbeing, build self-confidence and resiliency, and provide much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. For more information, visit: www.campfirecircle.org. Follow @campfirecircleorg on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn, and @campfirecircle_ on Twitter.

About LCBO:

Established in 1927, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is an Ontario government enterprise responsible for the retail and wholesale of wine, beer, and spirits. It operates more than 680 retail stores across the province, and works with 450 grocery partners, licensees, and nearly 400 LCBO Convenience Outlets to deliver products to Ontarians. As one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, the LCBO offers more than 28,000 products annually from more than 80 countries, making it easy to find the perfect choice to make moments great. All net income from LCBO sales goes to the Government of Ontario in the form of an annual dividend. In fiscal 2021-2022, the LCBO delivered a $2.55 billion dividend to the Ontario Government to support critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Through its Spirit of Sustainability social impact platform, the LCBO hit a record of over $16.7 million in charitable donations to support the province's social and environmental needs, helping to create a more sustainable Ontario. To learn more about the LCBO, visit LCBO.com.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

For further information: Media Contact: John McAlister, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium), 647-286-7675, [email protected]