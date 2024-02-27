LCBO Campaign Supports Campfire Circle in Bringing Joy to Kids with Cancer or Serious Illness

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) was delighted to be a beneficiary of the 2023 "Give Gifts That Make a Difference" holiday fundraising campaign by LCBO, raising $6,694,306 for children's charities across Ontario.

Campfire Circle programs are offered in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at our medically supported overnight camps. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Thanks to the dedication of supporters like LCBO's staff and customers, Campfire Circle provides year-round camp experiences to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. LCBO's partnership will help expand our play-based programming, bringing joy and laughter to more kids in hospitals throughout Ontario and offering respite for caregivers. In addition to our in-hospital programs, Campfire Circle provides programs in communities throughout Ontario and at our two medically supported overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford, which are equipped to support campers on active treatment at no cost to families.

In 2022, Campfire Circle joined the list of children's charities supported by LCBO's annual holiday campaign: Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation, Children's Health Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, and SickKids Foundation.

"We're happy to once again support Campfire Circle's mission and crucial programming for children who need it most," says George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "This is a direct result of the generosity of our customers and the outstanding support from our retail teams to make lasting change in communities across the province."

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership of LCBO, the staff who championed this campaign, and the generous customers who donated," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "Thanks to you, Campfire Circle is providing joy to more kids with cancer or serious illness and their families than ever before."

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle programs are offered in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at our medically supported overnight camps. Provided at no cost to families, these programs improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and foster much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. When you support Campfire Circle, you are helping to build a world where children thrive and families heal. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

