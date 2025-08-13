Stu and Kim Lang Donate $15 Million to Campfire Circle for Kids with Serious Illness

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Philanthropists Stu and Kim Lang have made a landmark $15 million donation to Campfire Circle, a charity that delivers year-round, play-based programs to children with serious illness. This transformative gift – the largest individual donation in the organization's history – will help fund the expansion of in-hospital programs across Ontario and the creation of a new medically supported overnight camp in Prince Edward County, as part of Campfire Circle's ambitious plan to triple its reach and serve 10,000 children annually by 2030.

Stu Lang in Muskoka announcing a $15-million donation from him and his wife Kim — the largest in Campfire Circle’s history — to expand in-hospital programs and build a new medically supported camp in Prince Edward County. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle) Stu Lang, philanthropist, with Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle, in Muskoka, celebrating a landmark $15-million donation from Stu and his wife, Kim, to support Campfire Circle, a charity that delivers year-round, play based programs to children with serious illness. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle) Stu Lang receiving recognition in celebration of the landmark $15-million donation he and his wife Kim made to Campfire Circle, funding the expansion of in-hospital programs across Ontario and the creation of a new medically supported overnight camp in Prince Edward County. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

"Once you find out about Campfire Circle and their camp programs, how could you not support them?" said Kim Lang. "We're so proud to help more children with serious illness experience the joy, connection, and healing power of camp."

In Ontario, there are over 40,000 children living with a serious illness. For these young patients, time in hospitals often means missing out on the milestones, friendships, and fun of childhood. Campfire Circle works to change that through hospital-based programs, community activities, and two overnight camps that provide medically supported experiences designed just for them.

This summer, the demand has never been greater. Children affected by cancer, heart disease, sickle cell disease, solid organ transplants, and serious blood disorders are attending Campfire Circle's two existing overnight camps, which have reached full capacity.

Thanks to the Langs' extraordinary support, Campfire Circle is moving forward with plans to build an additional overnight camp that would open in 2030, expanding access to life-changing experiences in nature, including canoe trips, ropes courses, team-building activities, and more – all under expert medical care.

"Some of my happiest memories are from summers at camp and by the water," said Stu Lang. "It's a blessing to help bring those same experiences to kids who've been through so much. We hope our gift empowers them to build confidence, discover resilience, and simply be kids again – regardless of their medical situation."

The $15 million donation will also fund a state-of-the-art athletic centre at the new camp, ensuring campers can safely enjoy physical activity, teamwork, and play regardless of their medical needs.

"We've had the privilege of working closely with Stu and Kim, and their belief in our mission and capacity to grow has been incredibly inspiring," said Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Their leadership is helping turn our bold vision into reality – and we couldn't be more grateful."

Stu and Kim Lang's donation marks the first major gift in Campfire Circle's broader campaign to raise funds for expansion. Community support is still needed to bring this vision to life and ensure that more kids with serious illness can experience the joy, freedom, and healing power of camp.

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we empower kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

