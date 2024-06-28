TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario honored several distinguished individuals with a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) at the Call to the Bar ceremonies held earlier this month. An LLD is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Pamela Cross, who has demonstrated extraordinary achievement and leadership in the advancement of women's equality in Canada. For 30 years, Pamela has worked tirelessly as a lawyer, researcher, teacher, writer, public speaker, mentor and activist to explain and challenge how the law addresses individualized and systemic violence against girls and women. Read more.

The Honourable David Doherty, who has made an indelible mark on the law of this country while leading the way as a lawyer, a teacher and a jurist. Called to the Bar in 1975, Justice Doherty rose to prominence as one of Canada's finest criminal lawyers and eminent jurists. Upon his retirement in 2024, he was the longest-serving judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario and second-longest-serving appellate judge in Canadian history. Read more.

Teresa Mary Donnelly, a recognized leader, whose career has been devoted to public service and advancing the public interest. Called to the Bar in 1991, Teresa has dedicated her career to providing access to justice for victims of domestic and sexual violence, the overwhelming majority of whom are women and children. Read more.

Mary Eberts, a trailblazer, who was never daunted by the challenges she faced and became one of Canada's most highly respected lawyers and human rights advocates. Mary was influential in the creation of section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and has strengthened the equality rights of women and girls under the Charter through her tireless work. Read more.

Marie Henein, who demonstrates a deep and abiding commitment to the administration of justice and the rule of law. Marie is committed to giving back to the legal community, generously sharing her expertise as a mentor to young lawyers and a role model for young women. Her impact on the lives and careers of generations of lawyers over the years has been profound. Read more.

The Honourable Lise Maisonneuve, whose intellect, sound judgment and understanding of the law and justice system have earned her the respect of the legal professions, the judiciary and Ontarians. As Chief Justice, Justice Maisonneuve demonstrated a deep commitment to working with partners to address systemic challenges in modernizing the criminal justice system, reducing delays and to improving access to justice for French speaking Ontarians. Read more.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

