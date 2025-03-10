TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - At today's Call to the Bar ceremony, the Law Society of Ontario conferred a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) to Ronald D. Manes, one of Canada's leading counsel specializing in complex commercial and tort litigation at all levels of trial and appeal courts, including the Supreme Court of Canada. He has served as counsel to many public or quasi-public bodies.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Throughout his career, Mr. Manes has been committed to giving back to the legal community and has been a champion for access to justice and human rights. As an elected Bencher of the Law Society from 1987 to 2007, he was the founding Chair of the Access to Justice Committee.

His passion and pioneering work led to the creation of Pro Bono Ontario – an organization committed to providing legal services to low-income Ontarians.

Read more about Ronald D. Manes on the Gazette.

