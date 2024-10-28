Law Society confers Honorary LLD upon the Honourable Johanne Lafrance-Cardinal

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - At this morning's Call to the Bar ceremony, the Law Society of Ontario conferred a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) upon the Honourable Johanne Lafrance-Cardinal of Ontario, who has committed her life to giving back to her community and whose dedication and contributions of time, energy and leadership are an inspiration to the professions.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Justice Lafrance-Cardinal was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in 1994, presiding in both family and criminal matters in Cornwall and L'Orignal. In 1999, she was appointed to the Unified Family Court of the Superior Court of Justice. Justice Lafrance Cardinal remained the only judge for the Superior Court of Justice for Cornwall from 1999 to 2005.

Read more about Justice Lafrance-Cardinal on the Gazette.

