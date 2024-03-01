TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - At this morning's Call to the Bar ceremony, the Law Society of Ontario conferred a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) upon Associate Chief Justice J. Michal Fairburn of Ontario, whose intellect, sound judgment and understanding of the law and justice system have earned her the respect of the legal profession, the judiciary and the Ontario public.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Associate Chief Justice Fairburn was appointed to the Superior Court of Justice in December 2014. She was appointed a judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario in June 2017 and in September 2020, appointed Associate Chief Justice of Ontario.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

