Lavras Gold Opens the Market
Jun 06, 2022, 10:30 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Durose, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of the Lavras do Sul (LDS) gold project in Brazil. For more information, follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
