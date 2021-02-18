Laurentis Energy Partners wins contract in Romanian CANDU refurbishment

"The new contract in Romania is yet another success for Laurentis, as we grow our business in international markets as well as Canada," said Brian Fehrenbach, Senior Manager of Business Development at Laurentis Energy Partners.

"SNN looks forward to working with Laurentis in refurbishing Cernovoda Unit 1, providing Romania with a source of clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity for another 30 years," said Cosmin Ghita, CEO of SNN.

The Laurentis contract with SNN includes a €1.5 million subcontract to Framatome, in Germany, to use their proprietary Film Forming Amine (FFA) technology. FAA has been deployed in the Darlington Refurbishment to conserve and protect water-steam systems while dry, reducing or preventing the need for maintenance.

Work by Laurentis at Cernavoda will occur in two stages. The contract award is for phase 1, system analysis and design engineering, over 21 months in 2021 and 2022. Phase 2 is implementation, following regulatory approval for SNN's refurbishment, scheduled to move forward in 2026-27.

In Romania, Laurentis operates as Canadian Nuclear Partners (CNP), a subsidiary incorporated in Romania in 2019 and part of the country's regulated nuclear industry. Laurentis opened its office in Bucharest in 2020.

Laurentis Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, provides solutions for customers across the energy spectrum: from nuclear, hydro and solar generation, to the advancement of new technologies such as small modular reactors, and production of medical isotopes.

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN) is a state-owned power utility, reporting to Romania's Ministry of Energy. It operates Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, a two-unit CANDU 6 station at Cernavoda generating about 18 per cent of Romania's electricity production. Cernavoda Unit 1 came into service in 1996, while Cernavoda Unit 2 came online in 2007.

