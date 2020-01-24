Laurentis Energy Partners and Power Workers' Union sign Collective Bargaining Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Laurentis Energy Partners (LEP) and the Power Workers' Union (PWU) are pleased to announce they have agreed to their first Collective Bargaining Agreement. Under the terms of the Agreement, the PWU is recognized as the sole and exclusive bargaining agent for employees of the company who perform work in Canada. LEP also has the ability to utilize PWU employees internationally.

"We are delighted to have signed our first CBA with the PWU. Under the terms of the agreement, we have greater flexibility to meet the needs and requirements of our customers and deliver high quality services," said, Jason Van Wart, Vice President, Laurentis Energy Partners.

The Agreement is effective March 1, 2020 and lasts for 3 years.

About Laurentis:

Laurentis Energy Partners, formally known as Canadian Nuclear Partners, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation formed in 2012. Laurentis is an industry leading provider of inspection, maintenance, engineering, and project management services for the nuclear, and hydroelectric power generation industries. Laurentis services its base of international clients from offices in Toronto, Ontario; Tiverton, Ontario; Saint John, New Brunswick and Bucharest, Romania.

