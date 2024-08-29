Launching of the Public Review for the new Draft National Standard of Canada Related to the Reduction of Inflow and Infiltration Risks in Existing Sanitary Sewer Systems

QUÉBEC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) launches a public review for the new National Standard of Canada CAN/BNQ 3682-420 Existing Sanitary Sewer Systems — Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Program — Guidelines. The duration of the public review will last 60 days. Individuals interested in the topic are invited to make their comments and proposals to improve the draft standard until October 28, 2024.

Inflow/Infiltration (I/I) is a problem affecting sewer systems across Canada. Excessive I/I rates have many negative consequences, including environmental, health and safety impacts, as well as significant and permanent negative financial impacts.

Experts in data analysis, risk management, asset management, contingency planning, and intervention plan development as well as representatives from municipalities and sewer system operators have come together in a standard committee that is representative of stakeholders in Canada to develop guidelines that will help municipalities adopt an efficient and cost-effective approach to I/I management.

Having reached consensus, the committee proposes, within the development of this draft standard, the implementation of a program to reduce I/I into existing sanitary sewer systems, including data collection and analysis, identification of I/I sources, determination of appropriate levels of service, development of I/I reduction strategies and an intervention plan, and ongoing maintenance.

"Creating efficient tools is relevant to help municipalities ensure the development, maintenance and resilience of their infrastructure so they are able to optimize their resources and growth. Comments from all parties interested in this draft standard are awaited with great interest."

- Isabelle Landry, Principal Director, Bureau de normalisation du Québec

"Every year, billions of litres of clean water flow or leak into sanitary sewers in Canada, overloading sewer networks, placing additional burden on wastewater treatment plants, and reducing infrastructure lifespan. This forthcoming National Standard of Canada by the BNQ will be an important guide in helping municipalities address this costly and avoidable problem. Standards Council of Canada (SCC) encourages all interested parties to review and comment on the draft, to ensure the strongest possible standard."

- Pierre Bilodeau, Vice President, Standardization Services, Standards Council of Canada

Comments and proposals shall refer to a specific clause of the draft standard and include a technical justification. To be considered, comments and proposals shall be recorded in the form provided for this purpose. The draft standard and the form to submit your comments and proposals may be downloaded from the Web site: https://www.bnq.qc.ca/en/public-review.html.

All comments and proposals received as part of the public review will be analyzed by the members of the standardization committee in charge of the development of the standard, and adjustments deemed necessary will be made for the publication of the Canadian standard scheduled for summer 2025.

About the BNQ

The BNQ, an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For further information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca/en

SOURCE Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ)

Information: Vincent Pivin, Bureau de normalisation du Québec, [email protected]