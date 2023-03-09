QUÉBEC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) launches a public review for the draft standard CAN/BNQ 3672-100 Biomethane — Quality Specifications for Injection into Natural Gas Distribution and Transmission Systems. The duration of the public review will last 60 days. Individuals interested by the topic are invited to make their comments and proposals to improve the draft standard until May 8th, 2023.

Comments and proposals shall refer to a specific clause of the draft standard and include a technical justification. To be considered, comments and proposals shall be recorded in the form provided for this purpose. The draft standard and the form to submit your comments and proposals may be downloaded from the Web site: https://www.bnq.qc.ca/en/public-review.html.

Gathered within a standardization committee, gas network operators, biomethane producers, government authorities as well as representatives of the public interest and the industry from Canada have defined the characteristics of biomethane required for its injection into the natural gas distribution and transmission systems. Having reached a consensus, the committee proposes, in this draft standard, the biomethane quality specifications, which ensure its interchangeability with the natural gas already present in the system in order to prevent risks to health, environment and equipment.

"As a Canadian standards development organization, the BNQ is proud that this project brought together a standardization committee concerned with developing the production and the utilization of renewable energy in Canada. It is with great interest that we look forward to receiving feedback on the current draft standard from individuals interested by the topic."

Isabelle Landry, Director at Bureau de normalisation du Québec

Biomethane plays a key role in meeting the ever-increasing energy demand in Canada. It is also an environment-friendly source of energy and a smart waste management option. Substituting fossil fuels with biomethane from organic residual material leads to major reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the entire life cycle of biomethane compared to GHG emissions of the fossil fuels it replaces.

All comments and proposals received as part of the public review will be analyzed by the members of the standardization committee in charge of the development of the standard, and adjustments deemed necessary will be made for the publication of the Canadian standard scheduled for winter 2023.

About the BNQ

The BNQ, an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For further information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca/en

SOURCE Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ)

For further information: Alexandrine Huot, Bureau de normalisation du Québec, [email protected]