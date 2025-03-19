To download visuals, click here

BROSSARD, QC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Devimco and its partners, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction, are proud to announce the launch of Palma Condominiums, an ambitious project exceeding $120 million that promises to redefine the urban landscape of Montreal's South Shore. Located in the heart of the dynamic Solar Uniquartier, Palma Condominiums' bold design stands out from its surroundings with a modern and refined aesthetic featuring graceful curves in pure white monochrome.

This architectural feat reveals undulating balconies on all four distinctive building facades, constituting the project's signature element. With its 313 units spread over 19 floors, Palma Condominiums offers a diverse range of studios, 1- to 3-bedroom condos, and penthouses.

Co-owners will have access to more than 8,000 square feet of common areas designed in shades evoking desert beige tones, refreshing water blue hues, and palm tree greens. These spaces include:

An entrance hall with an adjacent area for teleworking and a lounge designed for enjoyment on any occasion;

A modern gym offering abundant natural light with views over the park;

A spa featuring a dry sauna, thermal shower experience room (whirlpool), hot tub (jacuzzi), and relaxation area;

A rooftop terrace complete with a poolside lounging space & BBQ facilities;

An urban chalet consisting of two areas: the first with pool tables and a bar, and the second, which can be used for larger gatherings, is equipped with tables, seating and a fireplace;

A green roof to help maintain coolness during warm weather conditions.

Palma harmoniously integrates into its natural environment thanks to three surrounding parks, including a community garden. The unobstructed views over the neighbourhood and the Montérégiennes add to the building's visual charm.

Located within walking distance of the Du Quartier station on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), co-owners will enjoy quick access to downtown Montreal in just 15 minutes, further reinforcing Solar Uniquartier's strategic position as an essential urban hub on the South Shore.

"This project marks an important milestone in the ongoing development of Solar Uniquartier. With Palma Condominiums, Groupe Devimco reaffirms its commitment to architectural innovation while contributing to creating a vibrant community and an active lifestyle. We are confident that this project will redefine the urban experience on the South Shore," stated Laurent Messier, CEO and partner at Groupe Devimco.

"It's a privilege to participate in Solar Uniquartier's development since its inception. This TOD site, connected to the REM, integrates various uses, including residential, commercial, educational, and business. I am convinced that this new phase of condominiums will appeal to buyers for whom real estate is a safe investment," mentioned Martin Raymond, President and CEO of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

The VIP launch is scheduled for spring 2025.

About Groupe Devimco

Groupe Devimco is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD complexes that blend commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Groupe Devimco participates in enhancing the environments it creates and the communities where they are located, for the benefit of its occupants and visitors. Devimco and Concordia University recently partnered to found the university's Next-Generation Cities Institute.

Since 2005, Groupe Devimco has been developing District Griffin®, a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project. Groupe Devimco is also building Square Children's®, a new flagship project at the western extremity of Montréal's downtown core that is revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood.

The developer also began construction in 2020 on the MAA Condominiums & Penthouses® on Peel Street in Montréal's downtown core, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Club Sportif whose revitalization will be part of it. Maestria Condominiums®, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montréal, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, was also launched in late 2019. It was followed, in 2021, by the launch of the Auguste & Louis Condominiums®, a unique project that marks the first phase of the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison Radio-Canada building. Devimco's newest condo and penthouses project is Wellington sur le Bassin®, at the corner of Wellington and De la Montagne streets.

Finally, Groupe Devimco is now building the Sir Charles Condominiums and Myral Condominiums, TOD-type projects in the City of Longueuil's downtown and Longueuil—Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station area.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec, and favours a development approach based on ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors. At December 31, 2024, the Fonds immobilier had 25 projects in progress or under construction, valued at $5 billion, along with 82 properties under management and 5 million square feet of industrial land for development. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for over 25 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Quebec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Quebec progress. It manages more than $3.99B in net assets, as at November 30, 2024, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return.

Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

