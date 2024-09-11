MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Groupe Devimco, in collaboration with Groupe Grandio, is proud to announce the expansion of their successful partnership with the opening of three new restaurants in the commercial core of the Maestria Condominiums project, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles. This initiative is part of a continuity process, as the Grandio Group has already established successful franchises in the Solar Uniquartier project in Brossard.

At a time when the restaurant industry is facing some significant challenges, Devimco and Grandio are showing boldness and optimism by joining forces to launch new culinary destinations in downtown Montreal. This expansion also marks the Cochon Dingue's first foray into the Montreal region.

Known for its diversified menu from breakfast to dinner and warm atmosphere, Le Cochon Dingue will open its doors in the spring of 2025. The beloved chain among Quebec City residents, which currently operates six establishments in the Capitale-Nationale region, will be able to accommodate up to 250 customers. IRU Izakaya will follow in June 2025, offering an authentic Japanese bistro experience, and Chez Lionel in September 2025, with its friendly atmosphere and French brasserie-style menu.

In tune with urban transformation and densification, our partnership with Groupe Grandio demonstrates our commitment to creating mixed-use projects. The opening of these three restaurants within Maestria Condominiums is proof of our confidence in the future of the restaurant industry in Montreal and a celebration of our shared desire to offer exceptional culinary experiences. Our continued collaboration with Groupe Grandio reinforces our shared vision of enhancing urban living through innovative, high-quality projects.

—Caroline Girard, VP, Property Management and Leasing, Devimco Group.

Our team is proud to expand its presence in downtown Montreal with brands that are new to the area. Our diverse restaurant offerings will surely delight festivalgoers, businesspeople, and visitors who frequent the Quartier des spectacles and its surroundings.

—Jean Bédard, President and CEO, Groupe Grandio.

Le Cochon Dingue is fortunate to have a very loyal clientele who have often asked us over the past few decades if we had any plans to open an establishment in Montreal. Our affiliation with the Grandio Group provides us with numerous growth opportunities, and we are proud to announce that we will be setting up shop in the heart of a vibrant and dynamic Montreal neighbourhood.

— Pierre Moreau, CEO of Groupe Restos Plaisirs (part of Groupe Grandio), Owner of Le Cochon Dingue.

About Groupe Devimco

Groupe Devimco is a leader in developing mixed-use real estate projects in Quebec. Our group sets itself apart by creating integrated living spaces that blend commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. We are known for our innovative approach and our ability to deliver projects that meet the needs of diverse communities by promoting a functional mix.

Our achievements, such as the emblematic District Griffin and Solar Uniquartier, bear witness to our expertise in developing large-scale mixed-use projects. Each project is designed with a strategic vision, integrating commercial space on the ground level to create dynamic living environments offering quality local services.

Groupe Devimco puts forward projects that reflect current and future trends while positively contributing to the evolution of Quebec's urban landscape.

About Groupe Grandio

Groupe Grandio brings together Quebec restaurateurs in a single company whose motto is to be creators of good times. The Group has over 4,000 employees in more than 64 locations under the following banners: La Cage, Cochon Dingue, Lapin Sauté, Ciel!, Paris Grill, Café du Monde, Madame Chose, Chez Lionel, IRU Izakaya, Moishes, Gibbys, PF Chang's, and Brasseurs du Monde. Several of these brands also have a strong presence in grocery stores, particularly with retail products offered in ready-to-eat format. In addition to the human values present at every level of the company, it is also the pursuit of innovative concepts and the excellence of its operations that has made Groupe Grandio famous. www.grandio.com.

About Le Cochon Dingue

Established in 1979 in the Petit-Champlain district, Le Cochon Dingue has grown to include six restaurants. Renowned for its hearty breakfasts and brunches, as well as its delectable bistro fare made with local ingredients, the brand has become a favorite in the Quebec City area. Now, Le Cochon Dingue is excited to bring its unique blend of indulgent, guilt-pleasing cuisine to Montreal with its first location there. Discover more at cochondingue.com.

