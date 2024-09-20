MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Devimco Group raised an amount of $400,000 during its benefit event, The Evening of Great Visionaries, which was held yesterday at the Devimco Boutique. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of valuable partners and donors, the funds collected will contribute to the technological advancements of the Command Center at the Jewish General Hospital of Montreal.

Devimco Group wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the generous support shown by its partners on the occasion of this event. The contribution of the participants was crucial to the success of this initiative, allowing the collection of essential funds to support the foundation's projects.

"Devimco Group is deeply grateful to be able to count on partners who share the same vision and dedication to improving healthcare," said Serge Goulet, President of Devimco Group. "The contribution of each person makes a difference and deserves to be warmly thanked. Together, it is possible to make a real difference and bring about lasting positive changes."

"We are deeply grateful for this generous donation intended to support the JGH Command Center, a cutting-edge facility," explained Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the JGH Foundation. These funds will allow the Hospital to acquire advanced medical technologies and help us continue to provide exceptional healthcare at the JGH and beyond."

Thank you again to all our partners for their valuable contribution:

Sponsors $10,000

ELEMA experts-conseils

Maçonnerie Mathieu

Groupe Picotte

Germain Larivière

Coffrage Synergy

Desjardins Entreprise

Fasken

Sponsors $8,000

NATIONAL Public Relations Inc.

Sponsors $5,000

Gallagher

Courlem électrique

Les Toits Vertige

Rampes avant-garde

BNC – Financement immobilier

Cuisines Ambiance

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

& Vineberg Buisson Gestion Patrimoine

