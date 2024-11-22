Launch of the Neha Review Panel Written Dialogue

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on National Housing Day, the Neha review panel announced the launch of its written dialogue.

Neha will examine the right to safe, adequate and affordable housing for women, Two Spirit, Trans, and gender-diverse people, and the government's duty to uphold this right. Panel members invite the public, especially women, Two Spirit, Trans, and gender-diverse people and the organizations that support them to make a submission.

"The right to adequate housing asserts that everyone deserves the equal opportunity to live in dignity within a safe, adequate and affordable home" said Neha Chairperson Sylvia Maracle. "Neha is committed to fostering a dialogue that will shape recommendations and solutions to improve housing access and security for women, Two Spirit, Trans, and gender-diverse People across Canada."

The written phase of the dialogue will be the first opportunity for the panel to hear directly from the public. Neha will also hold an oral dialogue either virtually or in person, and more information will be shared on this phase of Neha at a later stage. The panel will then prepare a report for the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, with their opinion and recommendations.

For more information on the written dialogue and/or to make a submission, please visit the National Housing Council Website. The deadline for written submissions is March 14th, 2025.

The National Housing Council is an advisory body that promotes participation and inclusion in the development of Canada's housing policy.

Review panels were designed as a participatory, human rights-based accountability mechanism under the NHS Act and are established by the National Housing Council upon request of the Federal Housing Advocate.

The NHS Act requires that review panels hold a hearing that provides the public, particularly members of communities that are affected by the issue and groups that have expertise in human rights and housing, an opportunity to participate. Neha refers to the hearing as a dialogue.

On March 7 th , 2025, Sylvia Maracle , Marie Pascaline Menono, and Pamela Glode-Desrochers were appointed as members of the Neha review panel.

, 2025, , Marie Pascaline Menono, and were appointed as members of the Neha review panel. Neha means "our ways" in Kanien'kehà:ka-Mohawk. It describes a way of life that is open, peaceful, supportive and healing.

The panel members aim to create a space where all voices can be heard, encouraging individuals to share their stories and collaborate on solutions.

