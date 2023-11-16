Goal to raise $200 million will give the CHUM the means to accelerate the development of its expertise to prevent disease

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the CHUM Foundation launched its Major Fundraising Campaign with the ambitious goal to raise $200 million by 2028, and to therefore have a transformative impact on the medicine of the future. This sum will enable the CHUM to accelerate the development of its expertise, particularly in precision medicine, and propel innovation, research, teaching, and world-class healthcare for the people of Quebec.

The year 2023 is a historic one for the CHUM Foundation. It marks 25 years of being at the forefront of the latest knowledge and innovation in healthcare. Thanks in large part to the generous philanthropists who join forces with the Foundation, year after year, hundreds of thousands of people from across Quebec and Canada benefit from leading specialized and super specialized healthcare in Montreal.

With its Major Fundraising Campaign, the CHUM Foundation provides its teams with the means and tools to go even further, by combining their know-how with the power of the latest in artificial intelligence, digital technology, robotics, and new technologies. Given that in healthcare, acting on time saves lives, donor support continues to be paramount in beating disease, especially to move towards a future where the terms incurable, after-effects and side-effects have no place, so that no patient remains in limbo, because the disease does not wait.

''Driven by the desire to build a healthier future, CHUM teams are pushing scientific curiosity and interdisciplinary work further, to develop, evaluate and implement innovative treatments that can improve human health and increase understanding of disease. With this campaign, we're giving ourselves every chance of revolutionizing medicine,'' said Frédéric Abergel, President, and CEO of the CHUM. "I would also like to salute the involvement of all those who continue to be committed to our hospital. Thanks to your support, the CHUM will have an additional source of funding, which will accelerate technological development and enable us to continue to excel in care, research, and teaching."

27 business leaders commit to the future of healthcare

Today, the CHUM Foundation is also unveiling its campaign team. These businesswomen and businessmen are the philanthropic volunteers responsible for achieving the campaign's ambitious financial goals, notably by working closely with the business community to maximize donations.

Maxime Ménard, President and CEO of Jarislowsky Fraser, and Pascal Tremblay, President, CEO and Managing Partner of Novacap, will lead the efforts as co-presidents. Both believe that commitment to the CHUM is a commitment to Quebec.

''The mission of our campaign team is bold, but extremely important for current and future patients,'' stated Pascale Bouchard, President and CEO of the CHUM Foundation. "I'm honoured to collaborate with our campaign team, who will lead the fundraising campaign, while promoting the importance of Quebec's leadership in healthcare. The CHUM is a world-class hospital that is tackling some of the greatest disease-related challenges of our century. The needs are enormous, and working with the business community will ensure that the future of medicine in Quebec remains transformative."

List of the Major Fundraising Campaign team members:

Nearly 200 people to attend launch of Major Fundraising Campaign today at 10AM

In the presence of numerous guests, partners, donors, staff and patients, the CHUM Foundation will kick off the first major solo campaign in its history. The ambitions for the CHUM will be unveiled, as will the partners who will give the hospital the means to act faster than the disease.

''It's exciting to see that medicine can evolve to offer more precise care tailored to each patient. It also makes us hopeful. It's for our loved ones, and for us, that these advances make the difference. By helping the CHUM, we're helping all Quebecers in need of specialized care'', said Claude Meunier and Virginie Coossa, the campaign's spokespeople.

About the CHUM Foundation

At the CHUM Foundation, we rally a community of committed donors around the CHUM, a leader in the healthcare system. With their support, we provide a complementary source of funding that drives innovation, accelerates technological development, and enables the CHUM to excel in care, research, and teaching – so that no patient is left behind.

