According to the May 2019 report from Mintel, Plant-based food and drink Canada, 25% of the Canadian population say they follow a flexitarian diet (which consists of limiting the consumption of meat). Keen to listen to its customers and innovate to stay on the leading edge of food trends, St-Hubert has strengthened its position in this market segment with these comfort foods made from plant proteins and entirely prepared in Quebec. The recipes for the three pot pies were designed by the St-Hubert culinary innovation team in its own kitchens in Boisbriand. The pot pies do not contain any artificial flavours or colours while limiting the amount of added salt. To accomplish this, a sophisticated blend of spices, aromas and herbs specific to each pot pie have been developed to deliver maximum flavour.

In brief

Available now in grocery stores, these new St-Hubert pot pies made from plant proteins enhance the chain's offer of vegetarian products available to consumers in the refrigerated section;

With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, meatless pot pies provide between 12 g and 13 g of protein per serving;

The vegetarian "chicken" pot pie contains morsels of soy protein with a taste and texture reminiscent of chicken. Added to the recipe are typical vegetables found in a chicken pot pie, all in a creamy sauce;

The vegetarian "chicken" and broccoli gratin also contain the same pieces of soy protein as well as carrots and broccoli florets added generously to a deliciously cheesy sauce. The wheat flour crust is enhanced with cauliflower, a first in Quebec grocery stores, which helps increase fibre and protein intake;

The vegetarian chili pot pie is topped with a combination of textured pea protein, quinoa and black beans, as well as all the typical chili ingredients (tomatoes, red peppers, onion, garlic, corn and a sprinkling of cheddar cheese);

The three new vegetarian pot pies, certified as "Aliments préparés au Québec," are cooked at the Groupe St-Hubert's Boisbriand facility.

Quotes

"On the eve of our 70th anniversary, we are very proud to innovate once again, as St-Hubert has done so well over all these years. Providing even quicker and tastier options, while reinventing ourselves to reflect the needs and wishes of our customers, allows us to continually evolve. As the vegetarian products were already on offer and highly appreciated in our various restaurants across Quebec, it was only natural for St-Hubert to offer tasty and quality vegetarian choices, such as our pot pies, on grocery store shelves. The distinctive flavours of St-Hubert products are now accessible to even more Quebecers."

- Richard Scofield, President, Groupe St-Hubert

About Groupe St-Hubert

Groupe St-Hubert has more than 6,000 employees in two divisions: restaurants and food. Founded in 1951 in Montreal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now has 123 rotisseries in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and serves more than 28 million meals annually. Groupe St-Hubert also has a Retail Division that manufactures and distributes numerous food products under the St-Hubert brand as well as under other restaurant brands such as RECIPE Unlimited Corporation: sauces, soups, ribs, tourtieres and chicken pot pies. The company has a long tradition of innovation and constantly strives to meet the needs of its customers.

