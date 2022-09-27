MILTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The CWB Welding Foundation is excited to launch CWB WeldSAFE™, a new program for eligible Canadian secondary schools to enhance educational resources in high school welding shops, providing classes with new personal protective equipment (PPE) and learning resources to inform and promote best practices for students and their educators.

The CWB Welding Foundation continues to elevate educational success at all levels, advance workforce development, foster excellence and champion public safety by delivering world-class materials joining and allied technology awareness and education programs. With safety at the forefront, and growing enrollment in secondary welding and technology programs, CWB Welding Foundation and its partners are further complementing CWB Education's high school curriculum and their existing programs for secondary schools and educators with the new CWB WeldSAFE program to specifically address the increased need and to update PPE for students, along with resources for students, educators, and the public about the proper uses and fit of PPE to improve safety in the lab and classroom.

"This new grant is a natural extension of our Capital Equipment and Consumables Grant" says Susan Crowley, Executive Director for the CWB Welding Foundation. "The advances in the quality of PPE have been significant in the past 10 years, as has knowledge in safety and injury prevention across all trades, including welding. Together with our partners, the Foundation wishes to inform and support our secondary schools. The need in high schools has been growing exponentially with higher enrollments and due to new safety protocols activated during and post-pandemic, resulting in an increased demand."

Several industry leaders have stepped forward to support the CWB WeldSAFE program. Most notably, the Foundation is partnering with 3M™ Canada, in the provision of student kits including welding helmets, N95 welding particulate respirators, eye/ear protection and more. 3M Canada is also providing learning resources that improve classroom safety by educating students on the proper use and fitting of PPE. Lincoln Electric and Weldready are generously supporting the CWB WeldSAFE program through the inclusion of welding jackets, gloves, and foot protection.

"When students are taught proper welding safety protocols in their learning environment, they will carry that safety knowledge forward into their future careers" says Michael Spylo, National Sales Director for 3M Canada's Personal Safety Division. "Providing safety education to youth not only helps inform them of the hazards, it empowers them to continue to advocate for themselves in the workplace; ensuring they practice their trade in a safe manner, resulting in long-lasting careers. 3M Canada is proud to support the CWB WeldSAFE program and is honoured to have our PPE products included in the classroom kits.

The CWB Welding Foundation, a Canadian not for profit charitable organization with a mandate of building awareness for the needs of industry and the career opportunities for Canadians in welding and related trades and professions through educational supports, camps, workshops, workforce development, and innovation across Canada, will open applications to CWB WeldSAFE this month and will fund a minimum of 20 secondary schools this academic year. The program is open to all secondary schools across Canada who deliver welding courses and will provide the opportunity for schools to receive specifically designed CWB WeldSAFE kits and educational resources that enhance safety in the shops.

Find out more about the CWB WeldSAFE program, application process and the CWB Welding Foundation at www.cwbweldingfoundation.org.

Additional Quotes

"Lincoln Electric is committed to supporting education and safety standards for current and future welders. With that commitment, we are thrilled to be partnered with the CWB Foundation's WeldSAFE program, which provides high school students with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and promotes welding safety - an important standard to instill early on." - Dale Malcolm, VP Sales & Marketing, Lincoln Electric

"Weldready is proud to be part of the CWB WeldSAFE program. We are passionate about the industry and ensuring that the next generation of welders learn and practice safe PPE habits from the moment they strike their first arc". - Kevin Seymour, President Weldready

