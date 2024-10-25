Latvia's Finest Dairy Products: A Taste of Quality in the Premium European Products Campaign

Latvia's premium dairy products, featured in the Premium European Products campaign, are gaining international acclaim for their exceptional quality and distinctive taste, making them among the best in Europe.

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- As part of the ongoing " Premium European Products " campaign, Latvian dairy is gaining well-deserved recognition for its vital role in enhancing the European dairy industry and delivering top-quality products to consumers worldwide. Renowned for its centuries-old traditions and modern sustainability practices, Latvia's dairy sector produces high-quality items that comply with the strictest European Union (EU) standards. The collaboration between the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) aims to introduce these exceptional products to a broader audience, particularly Canadian consumers who increasingly seek premium dairy options for their kitchens.

Latvian dairy is celebrated for its commitment to quality and innovation, offering a range of products that exemplify excellence:

High-Quality Production Standards: Latvian dairy farms focus on producing top-tier products, ensuring that all processes meet rigorous quality benchmarks.

Latvian dairy farms focus on producing top-tier products, ensuring that all processes meet rigorous quality benchmarks. Exceptional Quality Control: All dairy products adhere to stringent EU regulations for quality and food safety, ensuring consumers receive only the finest options, including milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter.

All dairy products adhere to stringent EU regulations for quality and food safety, ensuring consumers receive only the finest options, including milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter. Rich in Flavor and Nutrients: Latvia's lush pastures and clean air contribute to the superior flavor of its dairy products, which are also packed with essential nutrients, making them a healthy choice for everyday consumption.

Key offerings include versatile cream cheese available in various flavors, perfect for quick breakfasts, snacks, and desserts like cheesecakes. Sour cream adds a tangy richness to soups, sauces, and salads, while traditional fermented milk drinks cater to various occasions with an emphasis on natural ingredients and minimal sugar. Processed cheese, known for its melting and solidifying properties, is ideal for spreading or cooking, and Ultra High Temperature (UHT) cream enhances the richness of various culinary applications.

Consumers in Canada can explore Latvian dairy products in multiple ways, enriching their meals with rich flavors and textures. Cream cheese makes an excellent breakfast spread or dessert ingredient, while sour cream enhances traditional dishes and salads. Fermented milk drinks serve as refreshing snacks, processed cheese complements charcuterie boards, and UHT cream adds depth to soups, sauces, and desserts. The diverse range of cheese types offers a taste of Europe's rich dairy heritage. Overall, the exceptional quality of Latvian dairy invites Canadian consumers to indulge in unique culinary experiences.

The Premium European Products campaign proudly showcases Latvia's dairy sector, highlighting the combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern agricultural practices. Canadian consumers will now have the chance to enjoy dairy products recognized for their high standards, distinctive flavors, and sustainability.

"This is an exciting time for Latvian dairy," said a spokesperson for the Latvian Dairy Committee. "Our products represent the best of European agricultural excellence, and we are thrilled to bring them to the international stage. We believe consumers will be impressed by the quality, taste, and values behind our dairy products."

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, Latvian dairy processing sector and aims to protect its interests.It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products