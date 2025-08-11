TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canadian chefs, food lovers, and retailers can now elevate their cuisines with two of Europe's finest culinary treasures: PDO-certified Greek olive oils and authentic Latvian dairy products. Thanks to the EU-backed campaign " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices " these exceptional products bring unmatched quality, tradition, and flavor to Canada's evolving food scene. This exciting initiative, managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), promotes high-quality, authentic Mediterranean products in Canada.

Recent market research highlights a growing Canadian appetite for clean-label, authentic foods—especially when it comes to dairy and cooking staples like olive oil. Over 51% of Canadian shoppers prioritize minimally processed products with recognizable ingredients, while 43% actively seek out European-origin goods known for artisanal quality, traceability, and food safety. This rising interest is reflected in the steady growth of EU dairy imports, which rose by 15.7% in 2024, alongside a notable increase in demand for premium cooking products such as olive oil, as Canadian consumers embrace Mediterranean-style, plant-forward diets. (Sources: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, EU Agri-Food Trade Factsheet 2024; Mintel Canada Food Attitudes Report 2024)

A Taste of Tradition – Perfectly Aligned with Canadian Dietary Trends

As Canadian consumers increasingly seek healthier, more sustainable food options, PDO-certified Greek olive oils offer the perfect addition to modern, Mediterranean-inspired diets. Greek olive oil is versatile, perfect for pairing with popular Canadian ingredients such as locally sourced vegetables, grains, and seafood. Whether drizzling on fresh Ontario tomatoes, using as a dip for artisanal Canadian bread, or incorporating into plant-forward dishes like roasted root vegetables, PDO-certified Greek olive oils complement Canada's diverse food scene.

PDO-Certified Olive Oils: A Legacy of Quality and Flavor

Greek olive oil is renowned for its robust, fruity, and peppery notes—an authentic addition to any kitchen. With PDO certification, these oils guarantee authenticity, craftsmanship, and sustainable production from selected regions in Greece. Whether for cooking, dressing salads, or simply dipping fresh bread, the following varieties are a must-try for Canadian palates:

PDO Vorios Mylopotamos Rethymnis Kritis ( Crete ): A golden, fruity extra virgin olive oil, low in acidity, perfect for pairing with fresh salads and grilled vegetables.





( ): A golden, fruity extra virgin olive oil, low in acidity, perfect for pairing with fresh salads and grilled vegetables. PDO Viannos Irakliou Kritis ( Crete ): A rich, golden oil with a fruity aftertaste, ideal for drizzling on roasted meats and seafood, reflecting the olive tree's symbolic role in Greek history.





( ): A rich, golden oil with a fruity aftertaste, ideal for drizzling on roasted meats and seafood, reflecting the olive tree's symbolic role in Greek history. PDO Messara ( Crete ): A strong, bitter, and peppery oil, great for Mediterranean dishes such as fish and poultry.





( ): A strong, bitter, and peppery oil, great for Mediterranean dishes such as fish and poultry. PDO Kolymvari Chanion Kritis ( Crete ): A cold-extracted, low-acid oil with a distinct flavor and aroma, perfect for pasta and grilled vegetables.

For a recipe with olive oil click here

Dairy Products – Rooted in Baltic Tradition, Perfected for Today's Consumers

The Latvian Dairy Committee introduces a wide range of premium dairy products rooted in Baltic tradition and designed for contemporary Canadian kitchens. Whether you're making a comfort dish at home or adding a gourmet touch to a menu, these products are as nutritious as they are delicious:

Among the standout Latvian products now available in Canada are:

Milk Drinks: Milk drinks include traditional Latvian fermented beverages such as kefir and yogurt drinks. They are rich in probiotics that support digestion and gut health. These drinks have a refreshing, slightly sour taste and are available plain or flavored with fruit. Their production follows long-standing Latvian dairy traditions, offering both health benefits and great taste.





Milk drinks include traditional Latvian fermented beverages such as kefir and yogurt drinks. They are rich in probiotics that support digestion and gut health. These drinks have a refreshing, slightly sour taste and are available plain or flavored with fruit. Their production follows long-standing Latvian dairy traditions, offering both health benefits and great taste. Sour Cream: This traditional Latvian product has a rich, creamy texture and a pleasantly tangy flavor. Sour cream is a staple in local cuisine, used in cooking or as a topping for soups, salads, and desserts.





This traditional Latvian product has a rich, creamy texture and a pleasantly tangy flavor. Sour cream is a staple in local cuisine, used in cooking or as a topping for soups, salads, and desserts. Cream Cheese : Known for its smooth texture and mild, creamy flavor, Latvian cream cheese is made from fresh milk and cream. It's ideal for sweet and savory recipes alike—such as spreads, dips, and cheesecakes. For a recipe with cream cheese click here





Known for its smooth texture and mild, creamy flavor, Latvian cream cheese is made from fresh milk and cream. It's ideal for sweet and savory recipes alike—such as spreads, dips, and cheesecakes. For a recipe with cream cheese click Cottage Cheese: A classic in the Latvian diet, cottage cheese is high in protein and made from pasteurized milk. Its slightly grainy texture and fresh taste make it versatile for both sweet and savory preparations. For a recipe with cottage cheese click here





A classic in the Latvian diet, cottage cheese is high in protein and made from pasteurized milk. Its slightly grainy texture and fresh taste make it versatile for both sweet and savory preparations. For a recipe with cottage cheese click Curd Snacks: A uniquely Latvian treat made from sweet curd cheese and coated in chocolate or glaze. Available in flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and caramel, they're a tasty and nutritious snack for all ages.





A uniquely Latvian treat made from sweet curd cheese and coated in chocolate or glaze. Available in flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and caramel, they're a tasty and nutritious snack for all ages. Processed Cheese: Made from natural cheese and dairy ingredients, processed cheese has a mild, creamy flavor and excellent melting properties. Ideal for sandwiches, cooking, or quick snacks.





Made from natural cheese and dairy ingredients, processed cheese has a mild, creamy flavor and excellent melting properties. Ideal for sandwiches, cooking, or quick snacks. White Salad Cheese: A soft, brined cheese with a crumbly texture and tangy, salty flavor. It's perfect for salads, pastries, and Mediterranean-style dishes.





A soft, brined cheese with a crumbly texture and tangy, salty flavor. It's perfect for salads, pastries, and Mediterranean-style dishes. UHT Cream: Ultra-high temperature treated cream with a long shelf life. It maintains its creamy texture and flavor, ideal for coffee, sauces, and desserts, offering convenience without compromising quality.





Ultra-high temperature treated cream with a long shelf life. It maintains its creamy texture and flavor, ideal for coffee, sauces, and desserts, offering convenience without compromising quality. Organic Semi-Hard Cheese: Made from certified organic milk and aged to develop a firm texture and nutty flavor. This cheese reflects Latvia's high standards in organic dairy and is excellent on its own or in cooking.

To explore more about the quality and health benefits of Latvian dairy, watch this short video: here

Whether you're a chef looking for new ingredients or a home cook exploring world cuisines, Latvia's authentic dairy and Greece's iconic olive oils are a delicious, wholesome addition to your pantry. From comfort foods to creative plant-based recipes, these products offer a new world of possibilities—now easily available across Canada.

Call-to-Action: Professionals, Engage with the Campaign

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. By offering PDO-certified Greek olive oils and olives in your businesses, you can bring the authentic flavors of Greece to Canadian customers while tapping into the growing demand for premium, Mediterranean-inspired products.

For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ , email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

