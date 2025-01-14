GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's carbon pricing and rebate system makes life more affordable for Canadians while cutting pollution. As part of Canada's climate plan, which is steering the country toward our climate goals, carbon pricing is helping to cut millions of tonnes of pollution overall and support the investment of billions of dollars into a cleaner economy, creating good jobs in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that households in provinces which use the federal carbon pricing system will receive their latest quarterly Canada Carbon Rebate payment.

An average family of four will receive a payment in the amount of:

$450 in Alberta

in $376 in Saskatchewan

in $300 in Manitoba

in $280 in Ontario

in $190 in New Brunswick

in $206 in Nova Scotia

in $220 in Prince Edward Island

in $298 in Newfoundland and Labrador

Residents of small and rural communities receive an extra 20% supplement beyond the base rebate amount, in recognition of the increased energy needs of rural residents and their reduced access to cleaner transportation options.

The best part of the Canada Carbon Rebate is that Canadians receive the same amount as everyone else in their province, which means those who pollute less benefit more from the rebate.

The majority of households receive more money back through the rebate than they pay, as a result of the federal fuel charge system. Because low- and middle-income households typically spend less on higher-polluting transportation and heating systems, they benefit the most from the rebate payments.

Canada's approach to carbon pricing has no significant impact on inflation or the cost of living. In fact, a recent study from the Institute for Research on Public Policy suggests that, contrary to popular belief, emissions pricing isn't driving Canada's affordability challenges. Instead, most price increases for everyday essentials and consumer goods are due to global factors, like surging energy prices and supply-chain disruptions.

Canada's price on pollution is working. When it comes to meeting Canada's goals, pollution pricing alone will contribute as much as one-third of Canada's emissions reductions in 2030 while incentivizing job-creating greener investments in communities. As of today, emissions are trending down, while the economy grows and jobs and wages are up.

Quotes

"Pricing pollution works. It's the most cost-effective and proven way to reduce emissions, with all revenues returned directly to Canadians. Canada's price on pollution will contribute as much as one-third of Canada's emissions reductions in 2030, while also easing financial pressures on families and supporting climate action."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

As of last year's federal budget, all financial institutions are now required to properly label the Canada Carbon Rebate, which means Canadians are increasingly able to draw the connection between what they pay and the amount they receive back.

Each year, Canada Carbon Rebate amounts are adjusted in line with the price on pollution, ensuring the rebate continues to reflect the projected proceeds in each province where the fuel charge applies.

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns the majority of proceeds directly to the residents of that province. The remaining portion of proceeds will be returned through federal programming to groups that may be disproportionately impacted by climate change, including farmers, Indigenous governments, and small- and medium-sized businesses.

The federal fuel charge has had a minimal impact on inflation, contributing less than 0.5% to increases in consumer prices since 2019, according to a new study from the Institute for Research on Public Policy.

Through Canada's Climate Plan, the Government of Canada is aiming to create an estimated 2.68 million clean energy jobs by 2050, spanning areas like clean transportation, renewable energy, and green building sectors. Carbon pricing is also a key part of this effort, encouraging businesses to innovate and adopt cleaner practices while making sustainable options more accessible for everyone.

