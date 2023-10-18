Latest Audi Innovation Series Features Global Fashion Icon Vera Wang

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 16, 2023, Audi Canada welcomed global fashion icon Vera Wang as its featured guest for the twelfth installment of the Audi Innovation Series. Having innovated the fashion industry for over three decades, Vera Wang has pushed creative boundaries through her innovative designs and comprehension of trends while remaining true to her vision. In so doing, Ms. Wang spring-boarded her stunning career in the fashion industry into a single bridal boutique, which she eventually built into a fashion and lifestyle empire. In an intimate discussion with award-winning journalist and best-selling author, Kate Betts, Vera Wang discussed the evolving bridal industry, her creative process, and the future of fashion.

"What Audi embodies is very much a philosophy that I live by. There can be no true creativity without rule breaking to some degree, without risk," said Ms. Wang about the importance of how creativity requires taking risks. "You cannot be truly creative without at some point letting go and saying 'let's give this a shot' because otherwise you just fall into the status quo. There must be a certain measured amount of risk-taking and you must be prepared for the results."

With a love of fashion since childhood, Vera Wang began her career at Vogue becoming the magazine's youngest editor for nearly two decades before moving on to work for Ralph Lauren. In the 1990s, Ms. Wang became an independent bridal wear designer debuting the Vera Wang Bridal House in New York City. Her designs became part of the zeitgeist, with high profile celebrities dressed in Vera Wang designs at red carpets, fashion shows and weddings. Since then, Ms. Wang's global empire has expanded into many retail ventures.

"Today, we were honoured to welcome one of the world's most iconic fashion designers to our Innovation stage," said Vito Paladino, President of Audi Canada. "Vera Wang revolutionized the bridal wear industry and then went on to create a design and lifestyle brand that is respected the world over. She is known for her creativity, attention to detail and commitment to innovation. In every important way, she embodies what our Audi Innovation Series is all about."

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson; Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Bob Woodward; Academy Award winner Sarah Polley; and globally recognized writer, director and actor, Ethan Hawke.

