Last container trucking company signs onto Unifor pattern agreement at port

Strike notice was served by Unifor on Monday, November 29, 2021 to two companies. As of today, both companies have signed onto the pattern collective agreement, averting a strike at Canada's busiest port.

The pattern agreement set earlier this year includes drug, dental, health, and insurance coverage, as well as increased waiting time payments and daily minimums. Companies employing nearly 300 Unifor truck drivers are bound by the same contract.

"By signing the pattern agreement, Prudential Transportation has signalled it wants to be part of an environment in which workers are compensated fairly and employers thrive in the drayage sector," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

"We look forward to working with non-union truckers to help them enjoy all of the employer-paid health benefits made possible by the pattern agreement," added McGarrigle.

