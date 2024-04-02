LaSalle Causeway fully closed until further notice

KINGSTON, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the LaSalle Causeway is fully closed to all public access, including vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, until further notice.

An incident on the Bascule Bridge occurred on Saturday, March 30, at approximately 5 pm, whereby an element of the bridge was compromised during construction. No one was injured or harmed as a result of this incident.

Traffic barriers and fencing are in place, and traffic personnel is stationed at both ends to prevent all public access to the bridge.

PSPC advises all motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles to use the Waaban Crossing. Detour signage is in place.

PSPC is working on a solution to stabilize the bridge and repair the damaged element.

The estimated time for repair is currently unknown. A complete assessment of the damage to the structure is needed and can only be undertaken once the affected element can be adequately supported.

PSPC will provide more information once available and encourages users to consult our public notices and our social media channels for updates.

More information about the project is available on the LaSalle Causeway: Bascule Bridge rehabilitation webpage.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html