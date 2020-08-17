Laptops Being Donated to Winnipeg School Together with MLA Wiebe

The Electronic Recycling Association teams up with MLA Matt Wiebe to donate computers to the Russian School Firefly (Svetlyachok)

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) will be working with MLA Matt Wiebe to donate 8 laptops to the Russian School Firefly (Svetlyachok).

MLA Matt Wiebe said, "Access to computers and other technology are crucial for students who are learning at home or in the classroom. This generous donation from the Electronic Recycling Association will help the students at Светлячок reach success, and their work to reduce electronic waste in our community is something we can all be proud of. Thank you!"

The Russian School Firefly (Svetlyachok) celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016. All the years the school lived up to its name - to be a beacon of knowledge, good and friendly relations. Much credit for this belongs to the creative teaching staff who have not just a higher pedagogical education, but many of them have participated in competitions, are innovators in the use of modern methods and also improve their professional level by completing distance learning courses. "Thank you to ERA for donating these 8 laptops. They will help our students by giving them the opportunity to learn computer skills and attend coding classes. We are really grateful for this donation and really appreciate your help!" exclaimed Principal Irina Kushner

"We are looking forward to donating to the Russian School Firefly (Svetlyachok) tomorrow." Said Bojan Paduh, Founder of The Electronic Recycling Association. "We wish them all the best for the future and are extremely proud to support children and their education."

Date: August 18th, 2020

Time: 5:00p

Location: 106-1111 Munroe Ave, Winnipeg, R2K 3Z5

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. For over fifteen years, ERA has offered simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

About Russian School Firefly

The history of the school began with the idea of a connection between different generations of Russian-speaking immigrants through the study of language, history and culture. Over the years, "Firefly" from an ordinary language school has turned into a general development institution with in-depth study of the Russian language, literature, the world around us, history, geography, mathematics, chemistry and physics, musical and artistic creativity.

About MLA Matt Wiebe

Matt currently serves as Whip for the NDP's Official Opposition and the Critic for the departments of Municipal Relations and Infrastructure. He is an active community volunteer, working with different organizations to improve adult literacy, support newcomers and help young people fighting addictions. Recently, Matt has worked with local residents advocating against Brian Pallister's closure of the emergency rooms at Concordia and Seven Oaks Hospitals. Matt continues to support this grassroots initiative and to advocate for access to diverse health and mental health resources for the people of northeast Winnipeg.



