ROLPHTON, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the Des Joachims Bridge during the following periods:

Thursday, May 27 , from 8 am to 5 pm

Friday, May 28 , from 8 am to 5 pm

During this period, the large single lane will be reduced down to 3.2 metres while the work is done. Motorists may encounter delays of up to 15 minutes to accommodate periodic closures.

The reduction is necessary to conduct general maintenance on the bridge and will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

