GATINEAU, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that vehicle lanes and the boardwalk on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed and patrolled for safety measures during the Music and Beyond event as per the following schedule:

Friday, July 7 , from 9 to 11 pm : Vehicle lanes will be closed to motorists, and the boardwalk will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the Ottawa-bound lane from 9:15 to 9:45 pm, and from 10:15 to 11 pm. Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when using the centre lane to cross the bridge.

In the event of rain, the event will be postponed to Saturday, July 8.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]