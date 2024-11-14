BEHCHOKǪ̀, NT, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Safeguarding nature against climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution requires collective efforts and a shared commitment to environmental conservation and stewardship. Through partnerships with Indigenous peoples, all levels of government, and the private sector, we can protect the ecosystems on which we all depend.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, alongside 22 Indigenous Governments and organizations in the Northwest Territories, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and private donors, celebrated the signing of the Northwest Territories Our Land for the Future Agreement, based on the Project Finance for Permanence model.

This historic agreement, known as NWT: Our Land for the Future, is the next step in large-scale, long-term conservation and stewardship of land and water in the Northwest Territories and is one of the largest Indigenous-led land conservation initiatives in the world. Over time, Indigenous partners plan to contribute over two percent of land and inland water in Canada toward the national goal of conserving 30 percent by 2030. This will greatly contribute to protecting biodiversity and carbon storage in important northern ecosystems.

NWT: Our Land for the Future recognizes Indigenous leadership in conservation and stewardship to protect land and inland water, preserve biodiversity, support thriving cultures, build community capacity, and contribute to healthy and equitable economies. Key activities include greater support for Indigenous Guardians initiatives, the establishment of new protected and conserved areas, culturally meaningful economic development opportunities, and more.

Indigenous-led stewardship helps land, water, and communities thrive and is a cornerstone of Canada's plan to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and fight climate change. The Government of Canada is committed to meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples and will continue to seek feedback and perspectives from Indigenous governments and organizations on the NWT: Our Land for the Future.

"Indigenous-led stewardship is central to Canada's ambitious goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030, and the Northwest Territories—rich in environmental, cultural, and ecological importance—plays a crucial role in these efforts. The signing of this landmark agreement marks a historic milestone in nature protection in the north and is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and a shared commitment to safeguarding nature. With continued support for Indigenous leadership in conservation, we are ensuring the protection of these lands for our children, grandchildren, and all future generations."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Indigenous peoples have been stewards of land for millennia, and their leadership is essential to protecting and preserving the environment. This historic agreement, one of the largest Indigenous-led land conservation initiatives in the world, moves us closer to our goal of conserving 30 percent of land and water by 2030. Today is another step forward on the path toward reconciliation, and a testament of what can be done when we work together in true partnership."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This landmark agreement represents a step forward for reconciliation and for conservation. Communities across our region are at the heart of today's historic agreement, and I thank those involved for their leadership, resolve, and commitment to building a bright future—including for our kids."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

The Project Finance for Permanence is an innovative funding model based on partnerships that leverage government and private funding to support large-scale, long-term conservation efforts.

Signing of the Our Land for the Future Project Finance for Permanence Agreement is a step toward ensuring that the Our Land for the Future Trust is established and that the governing body and necessary policies are put in place to manage funds.

Canada will continue consultations after signature of the agreement, to ensure that any potential adverse impacts on the rights of Indigenous peoples are identified and accommodated as appropriate.

will continue consultations after signature of the agreement, to ensure that any potential adverse impacts on the rights of Indigenous peoples are identified and accommodated as appropriate. In December 2022 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $800 million to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives through Project Finance for Permanence. Together, these four initiatives could protect up to one million square kilometres, a significant contribution to Canada's conservation goals.

, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives through Project Finance for Permanence. Together, these four initiatives could protect up to one million square kilometres, a significant contribution to conservation goals. The Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence Agreement was officially established in June 2024 . Work is underway to finalize the remaining projects over the coming year.

. Work is underway to finalize the remaining projects over the coming year. Canada helped to achieve the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, which included a global target to conserve 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as recognizing and supporting the critical role of Indigenous communities in halting biodiversity loss. The Project Finance for Permanence model is an innovative tool that fundamentally encompasses both priorities.

