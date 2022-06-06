Landmark Agreement advances reconciliation in BC

Jun 06, 2022, 18:13 ET
Vancouver, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - AME acknowledges the signing of the first consent-based decision-making agreement under Section 7 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (Declaration Act) between the Province of British Columbia and Tahltan Central Government.
AME advocates for responsible mineral exploration and development through building and sustaining respectful, open, and long-lasting relationships built on trust and mutual understanding. The agreement signed today, related to the environmental assessment of the Eskay Creek Revitalization Project in northwest BC, highlights the critical role the mineral exploration and development industry plays in advancing reconciliation in BC.
"AME supports the modernization of the laws that regulate exploration and development activity in BC and applauds the clarity agreements such as this can provide partners operating in BC. The signing of this agreement is both a meaningful step toward reconciliation and a demonstration of collaboration between provincial and Indigenous governments and industry in BC, a world-leading place to explore responsibly."
"The Province, Tahltan Central Government and Skeena Resources Limited are demonstrating what the enactment of the Declaration Act can look like 'on the ground' for our industry."
Section 7 of the Declaration Act provides a mechanism for the Province to recognize in law Indigenous jurisdiction. As the largest private-sector employer of Indigenous peoples in remote communities, this mechanism enables the mineral exploration and development industry to demonstrate how it can advance reconciliation and economic development while respecting traditional cultures and values.
