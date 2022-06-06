Landmark Agreement advances reconciliation in BC

AME supports the modernization of the laws that regulate exploration and development activity in BC Tweet this

The Association for Mineral Exploration's (AME) President and CEO, Kendra Johnston , noted:

"AME supports the modernization of the laws that regulate exploration and development activity in BC and applauds the clarity agreements such as this can provide partners operating in BC. The signing of this agreement is both a meaningful step toward reconciliation and a demonstration of collaboration between provincial and Indigenous governments and industry in BC, a world-leading place to explore responsibly."

"The Province, Tahltan Central Government and Skeena Resources Limited are demonstrating what the enactment of the Declaration Act can look like 'on the ground' for our industry."

Section 7 of the Declaration Act provides a mechanism for the Province to recognize in law Indigenous jurisdiction. As the largest private-sector employer of Indigenous peoples in remote communities, this mechanism enables the mineral exploration and development industry to demonstrate how it can advance reconciliation and economic development while respecting traditional cultures and values.

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

