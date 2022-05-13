Lanark--Frontenac--Kingston advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for the electoral district 051, Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Almonte & District Community Centre: 182 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON K0A 1A0



Carleton Place Arena : 75 Neelin St, Carleton Place, ON K7C 2V8

: 75 Neelin St, K7C 2V8

Foy Hall (Sacred Heart Church): 86 Princess St, Lanark Highlands, ON K0G 1K0

May 22 to 23 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Perth Lions Club: 50 Arthur St, Perth, ON K7H 3M6

K7H 3M6 May 21 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Brunton Community Hall: 1702 9 th Line, Beckwith , ON K7C 3P2

Line, , ON K7C 3P2 May 19 to 23 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Stewart Community Centre: 112 Macfarlane St, Mississippi Mills, ON K0A 2X0



Verona Lions Club: 4504 Verona Sand Rd, South Frontenac , ON K0H 2W0

, ON K0H 2W0 May 24 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Inverary United Church: 4681 Latimer Rd, South Frontenac , ON K0H 1X0

, ON K0H 1X0

St. James Major Church Hall : 14608 38 Rd, Central Frontenac , ON K0H 2P0

: 14608 38 Rd, , ON K0H 2P0 May 21 to 22 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Loughborough P.S.: 4330 Wheatley St, South Frontenac , ON K0H 2T0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152