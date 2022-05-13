Lanark--Frontenac--Kingston advance polls open May 19
May 13, 2022, 15:59 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for the electoral district 051, Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Almonte & District Community Centre: 182 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON K0A 1A0
- Carleton Place Arena: 75 Neelin St, Carleton Place, ON K7C 2V8
- Foy Hall (Sacred Heart Church): 86 Princess St, Lanark Highlands, ON K0G 1K0
- May 22 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Perth Lions Club: 50 Arthur St, Perth, ON K7H 3M6
- May 21 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Brunton Community Hall: 1702 9th Line, Beckwith, ON K7C 3P2
- May 19 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Stewart Community Centre: 112 Macfarlane St, Mississippi Mills, ON K0A 2X0
- Verona Lions Club: 4504 Verona Sand Rd, South Frontenac, ON K0H 2W0
- May 24 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Inverary United Church: 4681 Latimer Rd, South Frontenac, ON K0H 1X0
- St. James Major Church Hall: 14608 38 Rd, Central Frontenac, ON K0H 2P0
- May 21 to 22, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Loughborough P.S.: 4330 Wheatley St, South Frontenac, ON K0H 2T0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
