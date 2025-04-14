MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Cain Lamarre is proud to announce the arrival of Julie Larouche, an experienced lawyer in intellectual property, entertainment law, consumer protection law, and advertising and marketing law. She also specializes in matters related to the Charter of the French Language and liquor licensing in Québec. Recognized for her strategic approach and in-depth understanding of business realities, she joins the firm with a team of seasoned professionals. Her clientele includes companies operating in Québec, Canada and internationally. Her arrival strengthens Cain Lamarre's ability to support its customers in dynamic sectors.

A member of the Québec Bar since 1999 and a trademark agent, Julie Larouche has in-depth knowledge of the issues involved in protecting and enhancing intangible assets. With strong skills in drafting and negotiation, she protects and supports her clients. Her experience with major corporations enables the firm to provide solid support to organizations seeking practical and creative legal solutions. She has been recognized, year after year, by Best Lawyers in Canada and the World Trademark Review (2025).

Julie Larouche joins Cain Lamarre with a team whose expertise enhances the firm's range of service:

Clara Martel is an experienced lawyer in entertainment law, intellectual property law, consumer protection law, and advertising and marketing law. She also specializes in liquor licensing. Known for her practical approach to her cases, she focuses on settlement. Furthermore, she assists artists, agencies and businesses in protecting their rights, drafting contracts, negotiating rights and ensuring the compliance of promotional campaigns (Québec Bar, 2017).





Gabrielle Ghaly is a lawyer specializing in trademark law, consumer protection law, and advertising and marketing law. She advises clients on the registration, monitoring and protection of trademarks. She manages and coordinates their international portfolios (Québec Bar, 2023).





Étienne Nadeau is an intellectual property lawyer specializing in trademarks and entertainment law. He has a keen interest in the artistic world and all that it entails. He advises clients on the protection of intellectual property assets, particularly with regard to their availability and commercialization (Québec Bar, 2022).





Geneviève Barsalou is a leading lawyer in copyright and entertainment law, with a specialty in music law. She has in-depth knowledge of the North American and French markets. She assists artists, companies and organizations in drafting contracts and managing legal matters related to music, entertainment, television and publishing (Québec Bar, 2003).

"By joining Cain Lamarre, my colleagues and I are seizing the opportunity to become part of a solid, supportive and resolutely forward-thinking environment. It's a natural alliance based on shared values. Thanks to Cain Lamarre's multidisciplinary approach, our customers will benefit from optimal support. It's an exciting and stimulating new chapter," comments Julie Larouche, Partner at Cain Lamarre."

An arrival based on synergy

"The arrival of Julie Larouche and her team is a great addition to our firm. Beyond strengthening our expertise in intellectual property, they will enable us to add entertainment, advertising and marketing law to our range of services. We are delighted to welcome them to Cain Lamarre," says Yvan Bujold, President of Cain Lamarre."

About Cain Lamarre

Cain Lamarre has been firmly rooted in Québec since 1877 and shapes the legal landscape with boldness and vision, prioritizing the needs of its clients. As the third-largest law firm in the province, Cain Lamarre has a team of over 550 members, including nearly 300 professionals specializing in administrative law, business law, civil and commercial litigation, as well as labor and employment law. With 15 locations across Québec, Cain Lamarre is the leading specialist to address the realities of the province.

