MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Cain Lamarre is proud to pursue its expansion across Québec with the arrival of Me Nadine Bigras in the Outaouais region. She joins the organization along with a team of Gatineau-based specialists in labour and municipal law. Me Bigras and Me Anaïs L'Heureux-Lefebvre are joining the firm's group of nearly 300 professionals.

Cain Lamarre's arrival in the Outaouais region marks a milestone for the legal services firm, which is seeking to expand its network of expertise throughout Québec. Drawing on its team of professionals and the wide-ranging expertise of its lawyers, Cain Lamarre has made a name for itself as an indispensable partner, confirming its status as a firm specializing in the realities of Québec. In adding a fifteenth place of business, the firm is strengthening its presence and its ability to support clients throughout the province.

"We are very excited to welcome Me Bigras and her team. Their expertise and roots in the region are a perfect fit with our mission to offer high-quality legal services adapted to local realities throughout Québec," explains Me Yvan Bujold, President of Cain Lamarre.

"I'm delighted to be joining the great Cain Lamarre organization," adds Me Nadine Bigras. "Our expertise in the Outaouais region is a complement to the firm's renowned multidisciplinary team across Québec and will enable us to offer high-quality legal services to public institutions, businesses and individuals in the region."

About Cain Lamarre

With roots in Québec dating back to 1877, Cain Lamarre shapes the legal landscape of Québec with boldness and vision, and makes a priority of addressing the needs of its clients. Cain Lamarre is the third largest law firm in the province, and has over 550 members, including nearly 300 professionals specializing in administrative law, business law, civil and commercial litigation, and labour and employment law. With a strong presence throughout Québec, Cain Lamarre specializes in Québec's realities. The law firm has been named a Tier 1 firm in Canada for Labor and Employment Law in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms™.

