MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The law firm Cain Lamarre is proud to unveil its new brand image, along with its variations. This milestone reaffirms the firm's commitment to its clients and the communities it serves across the province. This evolution is designed to support sustainable growth and reinforce its position as a trusted legal partner for Québec businesses and organizations.

Cain Lamarre is nearly 150 years of history, tradition and legal innovation. The firm supports its clients with a deeply human approach, rooted in detailed knowledge of regional realities. Its new visual identity is one of continuity: an evolving organization that remains true to its founding values.

Together, we're helping to shape Québec's legal landscape with boldness and vision.

A renewed signature: Together for success

The new brand signature, Together for success, reflects the strength of the Cain Lamarre model: a united network of professionals in 15 locations across Québec, working together to contribute to the success of their clients, whatever their projects or ambitions.

This renewal comes with the unveiling of a new, more modern and accessible website, which reflects the image of today's firm. Focused on the user experience, the new website is a clear and segmented window into our firm, highlighting Cain Lamarre's many areas of expertise.

"The new visual identity and website have been designed to express our renewed approach, while emphasizing the excellence, responsibility, efficiency and respect that characterize Cain Lamarre. It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we unveil our new image, which is sure to please our members and clients alike," says Yvan Bujold, President of Cain Lamarre.

A stronger local presence

This transformation is a continuation of the investments made in recent years to strengthen Cain Lamarre's presence in the various regions of Québec. A major milestone was reached in 2024 with the addition of a new office in Gatineau, in the Outaouais region.

In this same perspective, the move of the Montréal office in the summer of 2024 marked an important turning point. By taking up residence in a historic and emblematic building in the Golden Square Mile, Cain Lamarre is confirming its commitment to offer its clients a spacious, modern and accessible environment: a place to gather and converge.

About Cain Lamarre

Cain Lamarre has been firmly rooted in Québec since 1877 and shapes the legal landscape with boldness and vision, prioritizing the needs of its clients. As the fourth-largest law firm in the province, Cain Lamarre has a team of over 550 members, including nearly 300 professionals specializing in administrative law, business law, civil and commercial litigation, as well as labor and employment law. With 15 locations across the province, Cain Lamarre is the leading specialist to address the realities of Québec.

LinkedIn @cain-lamarre Facebook cainlamarre Instagram @cain-lamarre

SOURCE Cain Lamarre

For further information: Marie-Josée Rivard, Director of Communications, Cellular: 514 773-3351, [email protected]