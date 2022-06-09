Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market
Jun 09, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Kimberly Ann, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LG) and her team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kimberly Ann, [email protected]
Share this article