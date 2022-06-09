Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Kimberly Ann, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LG) and her team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada.

TMX Group welcomes Lahontan Gold Corp. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:LG)

