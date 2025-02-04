EXPLORING HOW DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING IMPACTS CROP GROWTH AND QUALITY THROUGH INNOVATIVE RESEARCH

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Lafayette College, under the leadership of Dr. Robert Elliott, is embarking on a groundbreaking research initiative to measure the effects of advanced LED lighting on the growth and quality of various crops. The lab, based in Easton, Pennsylvania, uses Sollum Technologies' dynamic LED lighting solution to tailor optimal growing conditions for each crop.

"Sollum's unparalleled flexibility and precision make it the ideal choice for our research", noted Dr. Elliott, Professor of Environmental Engineering at Lafayette College. "Its customizable light recipes and zoning capabilities allow us to fine-tune growing conditions across multiple independent environments, which is critical to producing meaningful, repeatable results that will advance agricultural science and ecological engineering."

The research area consists of 12 independent cells, each measuring 1m x 1m, equipped with advanced control and monitoring systems. These systems regulate temperature, humidity, vapour pressure deficit (VPD), light timing, CO₂ levels, irrigation volume, substrate electrical conductivity (EC), and more. This design allows precise replication of varied growing conditions, and tests of ecosystem responses along environmental gradients, setting a new standard for agricultural research.

This project is further strengthened by a collaboration with Agritecture, whose expertise in urban agriculture and controlled environment research has guided the lab's focus on addressing the industry's evolving needs. "Agritecture has played an integral role in fostering our partnership with Sollum Technologies and continues to provide valuable insight in shaping research priorities," added Dr. Elliott.

Dr. Elliott and his team will work closely with Sollum's agronomy experts to develop and implement tailored lighting strategies throughout the project. "Access to Sollum's agronomy team brings tremendous value to this collaboration," added Dr. Elliott. "Their support bridges the gap between theoretical research and practical applications, enabling growers to adopt sustainable and efficient farming practices."

The study aims to provide actionable insights for growers seeking to improve crop quality, productivity, and sustainability. Lafayette College is leveraging Sollum's dynamic LED lighting to conduct research that addresses modern agricultural challenges.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Elliott and Lafayette College on this ambitious project", said Matthew Bonavita, Vice President, Sales for the US market at Sollum Technologies. "Their focus on precision agriculture aligns perfectly with our mission to provide growers with the tools to optimize production and sustainability."

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

