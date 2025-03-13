LACHUTE, QC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The United Church will be transformed into a green and inclusive building to host the Jean-Marc Belzile Library thanks to a $5,613,116 investment from the federal government.

This announcement was made by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Citizens' Services and Bernard Bigras-Denis, Mayor of Lachute.

The conversion of the United Church into a library offers an exceptional opportunity to combine heritage, culture, and sustainable development. By rehabilitating and restoring this historic building, the project contributes to preserving local architecture while addressing environmental needs through the integration of energy-efficient measures. This initiative is part of an eco-friendly vision that highlights the community's built heritage while modernizing it into a contemporary and accessible space.

The new Jean-Marc Belzile Library will offer modern, diverse, and welcoming spaces designed to meet the needs of the entire community. It will include a multipurpose room dedicated to cultural activities, training sessions, and mediation programs, as well as a youth area designed to accommodate families with a breastfeeding corner, storytelling steps, multimedia spaces, and areas dedicated to play, animation, and reading. A specially designed teen space, a friendly café corner, and a thematic display area will enrich the experience for all visitors. In addition to self-service lending stations, the library will provide individual and collaborative workspaces, a news lounge, enhanced reading areas, and even an outdoor terrace where people can enjoy reading and relaxing. This ambitious project truly reflects a vision of accessibility, inclusion, and innovation in the service of culture, education, and collective well-being.

In addition to its positive environmental impact, this project offers significant socio-economic and cultural benefits for the community. The new library, located at the heart of the downtown revitalization plan, will become an attractive, modern, and inclusive gathering place suitable for all types of clientele. It will promote access to knowledge, culture, and education while contributing to revitalizing the downtown area and enhancing its appeal. This innovative reuse of a heritage site will create a vibrant and welcoming space that meets the current and future needs of Lachute's residents.

"This downtown revitalization project in Lachute is a remarkable example of what we can achieve when we unite heritage, sustainable development, and accessibility for the benefit of the entire community. The transformation of the former United Church into a modern and inclusive library demonstrates our commitment to culture, education, and the preservation of our built heritage, while addressing the needs of today and tomorrow."

"I can only welcome this important announcement, which ensures the realization of our major project to convert the United Church into a municipal library. This project is of utmost importance for Lachute and its region, as it promotes access to culture, supports youth education, and enhances the attractiveness of our community. I would like to thank Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Canada, as well as our Member of Parliament, Stéphane Lauzon, for their invaluable support in this project."

The federal government is investing $5,613,116 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The City of Lachute is contributing $3,699,173

is contributing These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 46,6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 0,23 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

