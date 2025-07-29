FREDERICTON, NB, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Fredericton is taking action to protect its infrastructure from the growing impacts of climate change after an investment of more than $7.9 million from the federal government.

The funding announced today by David Myles, Member of Parliament for Fredericton—Oromocto, and Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of the City of Fredericton, will support a series of projects that will make the city's core infrastructure more resilient to natural hazards intensified by climate change.

Fredericton will undertake a number of projects to protect their critical infrastructure that include: upgrading culverts and underground water systems, shoreline naturalization, and placing powerlines underground to reduce damage that can cause power outages during severe weather events.

Together, these projects will help ensure a safer, more resilient Fredericton for all residents by protecting their homes, businesses, and essential services.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to work alongside Fredericton to reinforce core infrastructure to better protect the places and services that are most important to Canadians from increasingly severe weather. By investing in these vital measures, the Government of Canada is helping to build a safer, more resilient Fredericton that can thrive now and in the future."

David Myles, Member of Parliament for Fredericton—Oromocto

"The City of Fredericton is grateful to have the federal government partner with us as we work to enhance our city's resiliency to extreme weather. This funding will support our ambitious and ongoing efforts to upgrade critical infrastructure to mitigate impacts caused by climate change to ensure that our community remains viable and vibrant for generations to come."

Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of the City of Fredericton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,984,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the City of Fredericton is contributing $12,010,000 .

is contributing . On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through:

A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries;

to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries;

A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and

to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and

Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/climate-toolkit-trousse-climat/index-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Shasta Stairs, Manager of Corporate Communications, City of Fredericton, [email protected]