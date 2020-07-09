MONTRÉAL, ARRONDISSEMENT DE LACHINE, July 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Since the end of June, the Borough's three swimming pools have open, free of charge, to the many residents wanting to come and cool off. Lachine residents must shower before they arrive at the pool and must already be wearing their swimsuit, in addition to following the various health rules, including hand- washing and physical distancing.

Two lanes for practising lengths have been added to the Parc LaSalle pool in recent days. Since there are many outdoor pools in Lachine, there are no line-ups to access the facilities, and so it has become possible to add to the swimming pool options in this way. However, the head lifeguard reserves the right to take such options away in case of heavy traffic.

Financial support for the Dixie and CRLO pools

The Borough will financially support the two organizations that manage the Dixie and CRLO pools. These two pools will reopen to their members in early July for swimming in accordance with the current health rules.

"We are pleased that the deconfinement announced by the provincial government will allow us to once again offer aquatic activities. This early summer heat wave makes us appreciate our outdoor pools even more. The announced closure of pools in the west end had sent shock waves through the community. Thanks to the easing of the health measures and with the Borough's financial support, these pools will now be open. The Borough thanks the volunteers and members of the Board of Directors who are working to ensure that our young people can enjoy the summer," stated Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic.

Looking ahead to the fall

Since the Borough does not have any indoor aquatic facilities, it recently renewed an agreement with Collège Sainte-Anne for the use of the pool at its sports complex. As the college has a greater need for its facilities for its students, it unfortunately reduced the number of hours of access from the previous agreement.

The Borough is reaffirming its commitment to offer a quality aquatic program at the lowest possible cost by maximizing the time slots allocated to it. Recreational swimming, swimming and fitness classes, training, competitions and lifeguard training will continue. The offer of services will be taken over by the Borough and will begin this September, if the Direction régionale de la santé publique allows it.

"Lachine is fortunate to have a number of outdoor pools, but unfortunately, we don't yet have an indoor pool. We are working towards the construction of a new sports centre and the adjustments to our indoor aquatic offer reflect this necessary transition," commented Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic in her closing remarks.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Lachine

For further information: Nathalie Roberge, chargée de communication, Arrondissement de Lachine, 514 261-8355

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/lachine

