ÎLE DE KEJICK BAY, PREMIÈRE NATION DE LAC SEUL, TERRITOIRE DU TRAITÉ NO 3, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Kejick Bay Island, Lac Seul First Nation, Treaty 3 Territory, Ontario — Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Lac Seul First Nation

Today, in a signing ceremony on Kejick Bay Island, Chief Clifford Bull, Elders, members of the Lac Seul First Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, celebrated the signing of the agreement settling Lac Seul's longstanding claim regarding the flooding of over 11,000 acres of their reserve lands without consent, lawful authorization, or compensation.

Lac Seul First Nation concluded its historic claim on March 28, 2024, after its members voted to ratify the settlement agreement. With the finalization of this settlement agreement, Lac Seul First Nation received a total compensation of $234 million.

The finalization of this settlement agreement marks a turning point in the Government of Canada's relationship with Lac Seul First Nation. Honouring Canada's legal responsibility, acknowledging Canada's failure to uphold its treaty obligations, and properly compensating Lac Seul First Nation are key milestones in the federal government's shared path toward reconciliation with the community.

Canada is committed to moving forward with the community, guided by the principles and direction of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. By honouring and implementing treaty obligations and taking responsibility by appropriately compensating nations when these obligations are breached, the Government of Canada is taking steps to rebuild trust and advance reconciliation.

Quotes

The celebration of this settlement today in our First Nation marks the end of the suffering endured by generations of our members who had to flee their homes because of the flooding that took place nearly 100 years ago. It has taken too long to achieve justice. Many of our Elders who waited patiently and fought for a fair resolution have passed on without witnessing this important event. But today also marks the beginning of a legacy for the future generations of our First Nation and the first step towards reconciliation with our federal Treaty partner.

Chief Clifford Bull

Lac Seul First Nation

Today's ceremony with Lac Seul First Nation helps bring closure to their thirty-year fight for justice. It marks a crucial step on the path to reconciliation and reaffirms our commitment to continued building of trust with Lac Seul First Nation. Though financial compensation will not undo the pain endured, today's signing signifies a path forward and was the right thing to do.

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Lac Seul First Nation—Obishikokaang—is an Anishinaabe Nation located on Treaty 3 territory in Northwestern Ontario . Their traditional land covers the northeast of Red Lake , Lac Seul Watershed, Minnitaki Lake, and east to Sturgeon Lake .

. Their traditional land covers the northeast of , Lac Seul Watershed, Minnitaki Lake, and east to . Lac Seul First Nation won their Supreme Court of Canada Case, Southwind v. Canada, 2021 SCC 28, in 2021, where it was found that Canada had failed to protect Lac Seul First Nation's interest in the reserve.

Related products

Lac Seul First Nation and Canada settle Flooding Claim – Canada.ca

Associated links

Lac Seul First Nation

Specific Claims

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous and @organisation

Facebook: @GCIndigenous and @organisation

Instagram: @gcindigenous and @organisation

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Laurie Sanderson, Communications, Lac Seul First Nation, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director, Communications and issues management, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations: Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]