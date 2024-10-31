MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - This morning at 11 a.m., an indefinite strike began at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, in accordance with the strike notice filed by CUPE Local 375, the longshore workers' union. As a result, these two Termont-operated terminals are closed, and no rail, truck or ship services will be provided. With 40% of total container handling capacity paralyzed by this work stoppage, and ships and trains already obliged to choose other routes, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) expresses its deep concern about the negative repercussions of this work stoppage.

All the other Port of Montreal terminals remain operational:

Bickerdike, Cast, Racine and CanEst container terminals

and CanEst container terminals Logistec dry bulk terminals ( Montreal and Contrecœur)

and Contrecœur) Liquid bulk terminals

Grain terminal (Viterra)

Major impacts for port operations and the economy

At present, the overtime strike launched two weeks ago has already caused a backlog of containers on site (including hundreds of refrigerated containers carrying medical, pharmaceutical and food products), as well as a loss of productivity, leading to the cancellation of several outbound train convoys.

The ongoing work stoppage at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals is paralyzing 40% of total container handling capacity at a crucial time when goods, especially those for the holiday season, are currently expected at the Port of Montreal. Of the five container ships with a total combined capacity of 18,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) heading to Montreal, including containers of critical goods (medical and pharmaceutical products), some have already turned back to other ports due to what is happening at this time. Of the 26 container ships scheduled to call at the Viau or Maisonneuve terminals over the next three weeks, it is likely that many other vessels could as well change their port of destination.

"It is imperative that the parties reach agreement. This new work stoppage at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, at the very hub of our supply chain, can only have a deeply negative impact on thousands of local businesses, as well as on the economy of Quebec and Canada as a whole. This shutdown affects half of our international container terminals and heightens a climate of uncertainty that undermines the reliability and image of our logistics sector, key elements in the confidence that businesses place in the Greater Montreal ecosystem. Faced with these challenges, our resolve to find a quick and lasting solution is more pressing than ever. We are all aware of how crucial operations at the Port of Montreal are, and the vital role they play not only for Quebec, but also for the rest of Canada. The need to reach an agreement quickly is acute and cannot be ignored," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Port of Montreal.

Our mobilized teams

Port of Montreal teams are fully engaged in a business continuity operation intended to mitigate the operational, reputational and economic impacts of this strike. Our main objective is to prevent any disruption to other port activities and avoid a domino effect that could affect importers, exporters and the public.

How to stay informed

The MPA has activated its business continuity plan and set up a web page to keep Port of Montreal users informed of developments and operational impacts.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

